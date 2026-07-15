‘No Suicide Note, Parents’ questioning’: What Police Say on Woman Gurugram Techie’s Murder By Colleague

The mysterious deaths of two 25-year-old engineers have taken a disturbing turn after police found no suicide note that could explain what happened in their final hours. Software engineer Insharah Ayyubi was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside a paying guest accommodation in Gurugram’s Sector 55, while her colleague Shresth Malik was found dead on railway tracks around 60 km away. They did not find any suicide note at the crime scene. Police say Malik reportedly killed Insharah before he died by suicide by jumping in front of railway tracks. But right now the reason behind the suspected murder-and-suicide is still unclear. Investigators are currently investigating all the CCTV footage, mobile phones and various digital records so they can try and crack the case that ended the lives of two young engineers.

Gurugram Techie’s Murder Case: What Really Happened

The victim, identified as Ishara Ayubi, was from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. She was staying in a rented flat in Gurugram’s Sector 55.

Her family started getting worried because she kept not answering their calls, over and over. After so many unanswered calls, they finally contacted the Sector 56 police. When the officers got to her place, the door was locked; therefore, they had to try breaking it open. And then what they saw shocked everyone as Ishara was lying dead there in a pool of blood.

As per the initial investigation, she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife which led to her death on the spot. Later a forensic team arrived at the flat to gather the crime evidence from the scene. Meanwhile in her postmortem report, it was later mentioned six stab wounds on her neck, chest, face and back.

Police have not found a suicide note, and said they are yet to establish a motive. “A case of murder has been registered. The probe is underway, and we will be calling the parents of both for detailed questioning,” Sector 56 police station head Inspector Manoj Kumar said.

During the investigation, police found that Ishara’s friend Shresth Malik from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh had visited her flat.

Police started looking for him and then got information about a man found dead on the railway tracks near Garhi railway station, which turned the whole case in a different direction. A mobile phone was also found from the scene which helped police to trace the deceased to Malik. Then police linked both crime incidents and tried to understand what actually happened.

“As we were heading towards his accommodation in Sector 55, we received a call from Sector 56 police station around 2.30 pm, asking us to come to the police station immediately,” a family member said.

Who Were Shresth Malik and Insharah Ayyubi?

Shresth Malik is a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh who moved in with his girlfriend Insharah Ayyubi three days before he committed his crime. Meanwhile, Insharah Ayyubi who was basically from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, is allegedly said to have been killed by him.

According to police, Malik graduated from NIT Raipur last year and had earlier completed an internship at Samsung before joining Optum.

Meanwhile, Insharah completed her graduation last year in computer science engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia.

They both worked at Optum, an IT company in Gurugram Sector 59, and they had been working as colleagues since July 2025.

Also Read: After Girlfriend’s Murder, How Gurugram Police Tracked Techie to Railway Tracks Where He Was Found Dead