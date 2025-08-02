Home > India > No Talks Yet On F-35 Fighter Jets Between India And US, Says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

No Talks Yet On F-35 Fighter Jets Between India And US, Says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh clarified in Parliament that no formal talks have occurred with the US on F-35 jets. He emphasized that military de-escalation with Pakistan was initiated bilaterally, and India continues to safeguard strategic autonomy in all global partnerships.

August 2, 2025

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there has been no formal discussion on F-35 fighter jets with the United States (US).

Singh was responding to questions posed by Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, who enquired about the relationship with the US on military assistance.

“During PM Modi’s US visit, the joint statement issued after the meeting with Trump mentioned that the US will review its policy on releasing F-35 and underwater systems to India. However, no formal discussion has taken place on this issue so far,” the junior minister said in his written reply.

On the role of American diplomats to stop hostilities between India and Pakistan, MoS Singh said that there were a number of diplomatic conversations with various countries, including the US. He asserted that the discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan, and it was initiated at Pakistan’s request.

“With specific reference to the United States, it was conveyed to Vice President JD Vance on May 9 that India would appropriately respond if Pakistan launched a major attack. The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan’s request,” the reply read.

When asked about whether India has evaluated the impact of receiving US military assistance on the autonomy of its foreign policy, considering strategic implications, especially in a conflict scenario involving third-party mediation, Singh said that the outstanding issues with Pakistan will be discussed only bilaterally.

“Our longstanding position remains that any outstanding issue with Pakistan will be discussed only bilaterally. This has been made clear to all nations, including by the Prime Minister to the US President,” the reply read.

“The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement between our citizens. The partnership has also benefited from growing strategic convergence and cooperation. The Government of India closely evaluates all its external partnerships, including those in the defence and strategic domains, through the prism of India’s national interest and commitment to strategic autonomy,” it added.

