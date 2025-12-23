‘No Tickets? Sit Near Toilets’: Odisha Athletes’ Shocking Train Ordeal Video Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

An outrageous case of alleged administrative negligence has surfaced concerning the little sportsmen from Odisha who were made to go through hell just to attend the 69th National School Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh. Reports say that 18 student athletes composed of 10 boys and 8 girls had to travel without confirmed train tickets and were thus forced to travel in the general compartment right next to the train toilets in the intense winter cold. The visuals and videos taken during the journey went viral on social media, leading to a heavy outcry from the public and sports lovers all over the state.

Where Were The Athletes From?

The athletes, sent by the Odisha State Department of School & Mass Education, are said to have suffered the extreme cold in the company of their luggage and without any basic facilities or proper seating arrangements, as tickets were neither arranged for the onward nor return journey. The absence of confirmed reservations compelled the young athletes to be next to the washrooms in the train’s general coach, which raised serious questions about the safety, dignity, and well being of the young sportspersons representing the state on a national platform. The nightmare was reportedly repeated on their return trip too, thereby heightening concerns about the department’s planning and responsibility towards athlete’s safeguarding.







Social Media Questioning India’s Sports Infrastructure

The situation has incited parents and the public, as well as sports organizations, to express their anger, while many have been asking for the imposition of stricter rules and provision of better travel arrangements for future interstate contests. The critics have pointed out the neglect of the athletes’ welfare and have claimed that such treatment is detrimental to their performance and morale. On the other hand, the Odisha School and Mass Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the matter, with the officials calling the incident ‘harassment’ and assuring that punitive measures would be taken against the responsible staff.

