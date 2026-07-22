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Home > India News > No Uniform, No Nameplate: Here’s What Indian Law Says About Plainclothes Police At Public Protests

No Uniform, No Nameplate: Here’s What Indian Law Says About Plainclothes Police At Public Protests

Can police personnel operate in plainclothes or conceal nameplates during public protests?  Check what Indian law says about clear identification.

No Uniform, No Nameplate: Here’s What Indian Law Says About Plainclothes Police At Public Protests

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 18:31 IST

During the recent student protests, several videos surfaced on social media showing Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel operating in civilian clothes. Additionally, numerous officers in uniform were reportedly seen without visible nameplates. Students and journalists have raised serious questions regarding police identification, transparency, and accountability, alleging that plainclothes personnel infiltrated the crowd and assaulted protesters without identifying themselves.

Videos Show Plainclothes Officers and Missing Nameplates During Delhi Protests 

On July 20, tens of thousands of students marched toward Parliament as part of the “Chalo Sansad” protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations of NEET paper leak. As the crowd advanced, police initiated a lathi charge to halt the march, resulting in violent clashes that left scores of students and security personnel injured. 

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Following the confrontation, video footage circulated widely online showing unidentified men carrying batons alongside uniformed forces, as well as RAF personnel in civilian attire. Protesters alleged that these plainclothes individuals actively joined uniformed personnel in assaulting both male and female demonstrators. Other videos showed police officers hitting students while wearing uniforms without nameplates. When journalists and students confronted officers on camera asking for their identification and reasons for omitting uniforms, the personnel refused to answer. According to media reports, senior officials in the Delhi Police subsequently issued directives ordering all forces deployed at Jantar Mantar to report in proper uniform. However, the department has not yet responded to the specific allegations regarding plainclothes assault.

What Indian Law Says About Police Identification

While intelligence officers may occasionally operate undercover to collect specific information, Indian law generally mandates that police and armed forces personnel display clear identification while on duty during law-and-order operations and public protests.Under Section 36 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, every police officer making an arrest or performing public duties must bear accurate, clear, and visible name tags to allow easy identification by the public.

In a landmark judgment in DK Basu vs State of West Bengal 1997, the Supreme Court laid down strict directives making it mandatory for all police personnel carrying out arrests or interrogations to wear clear, visible identification and name tags with their designations.

In a 2025 decision, the Andhra Pradesh High Court reiterated this standard, questioning how citizens could recognize plainclothes personnel as legitimate law enforcement officers when they fail to present official identification while performing duty.

Exceptions: When Can Police Omit Nameplates?

According to law enforcement sources and legal experts, officers deployed in high-conflict or counter-insurgency zones such as parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, or insurgency-affected areas in the Northeast are sometimes permitted to conceal or omit personal nameplates to prevent them or their families from becoming specific targets for militant groups. However, legal experts emphasize that such operational exceptions apply primarily to counter-terrorism or sensitive combat scenarios, not to routine law-and-order deployments, crowd control, or peaceful public demonstrations in urban areas.

Also Read: CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’

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No Uniform, No Nameplate: Here’s What Indian Law Says About Plainclothes Police At Public Protests
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