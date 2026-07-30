No Vada Pav, Samosas or Cold Drinks: Maharashtra Bans Junk Food in and Around Schools

The Maharashtra government has put a ban on selling, sharing, and even advertising junk food in and around schools across the state, making it officially not allowed. This new rule is said to take in popular things like vada pav, samosas, cold drinks, chocolates and ice cream, all within a 50-metre radius of school grounds. Officials also claim the whole idea is to build healthier eating routines among students, but if any school doesn’t stick to the rules the right way, they may face strict action.

Maharashtra Schools Warned of Strict Action

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde emphasised the strict accountability of school authorities and outlined the scope of prohibited items.

“I want to make it clear that excess fat, excess trans fat and excess sugar products, including deeply fried foods, excessive sugar drinks, vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chocolates and ice cream, such junk foods are strictly not allowed inside schools to be sold, not be distributed freely, advertise and also not in the surrounding (50 metres range). Principal and School Management should implement this strictly, and there should also be awareness about it among parents,” he said.

The official said action will be taken against the Principal and the School Management who don’t comply and follow.

“We will start inspections across the State soon. FDA along with School Management will be happy to take a workshop at District level and Taluka level to implement it smoothly,” Munde added.

He further detailed the enforcement rules and addressed exam-related complaints regarding the alleged MPSC paper leak.

FDA Begins Inspections of Mumbai Food Outlets

“We received an email from an individual on the 21st. We recorded the person’s statement on the 24th. MPSC is an independent body, and it conducts the Food and Drug Inspector examination. We have forwarded the statement and all the documents we received to the MPSC,” Tukaram Munde said.

In July, in another separate incident, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licences of three little eateries in Mumbai after inspections showed serious breaches of hygiene and food safety norms, the department said on Tuesday.

3 Mumbai Eateries Lose Food Licences Over Hygiene Violations

The Maharashtra FDA carried out six inspections and suspended the food licences of three eateries in Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi for breaching food safety rules, pretty clearly.

One outlet’s licence got lost after a re-inspection, where officials found it had not resolved 25 major issues that were flagged in an earlier inspection. During the follow-up, they noticed dirty and slippery kitchen floors, records for raw ingredients, drinking water, and cooking oil that were not available, and a weak separation between vegetarian and non vegetarian food. They also pointed out open windows which could easily let pests drift inside.

Inputs Within ANI

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