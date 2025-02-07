‘No Washroom, Crossed Jungles, Survived On Biscuits’: Indian Nationals Deported From US Reveal Dark Realities

Over 100 Indian nationals were deported from the United States this week, with several alleging that they were subjected to harsh treatment during their 40-hour journey back to India.

Over 100 Indian nationals were deported from the United States this week, with several alleging that they were subjected to harsh treatment during their 40-hour journey back to India. The deportees claimed they were handcuffed and shackled throughout the flight, which arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday. Many said they were unaware they were being deported until they reached India.

Ankit, one of the deportees, described the ordeal:

“We were handcuffed at the detention center, which they call a camp. Our legs and hands were cuffed, including women. Only children and those below 18 were spared. Even while eating, the cuffs were not removed. We weren’t allowed to use the washroom properly,” he told reporters.

When asked why he chose to take the illegal route to the US, Ankit said, “There are no jobs here. I went to earn a living. I spent around 4 to 4.5 million rupees for this journey, but now I’ve returned empty-handed.”

The Dangerous ‘Donkey Route’

Harwinder Singh from Tahli village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district recounted his horrifying experience of traveling on the so-called “donkey route” to reach the US. His journey began in August last year and took him through a treacherous path involving multiple countries, including Qatar, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

“We crossed hills and dangerous waters. One person in our group died in the Panama jungle, and another drowned in the sea,” Singh revealed. He said his travel agent had initially promised a safer route through Europe but instead forced him onto a perilous path.

Singh paid ₹42 lakh for the journey. “Sometimes, we had rice to eat, and sometimes there was nothing. We survived on biscuits,” he added.

Brutal Journey Filled with Hardships

Another deportee from Punjab shared details of the dangerous trek, describing how human smugglers transported them across different countries. He said the group endured a grueling 15-hour boat ride, followed by a trek of 40-45 kilometers on foot. “We crossed 17-18 hills. If anyone slipped, there was no chance of survival. We saw bodies of people who couldn’t make it,” he said.

He also mentioned that many of their belongings were stolen during the journey. “Our clothes worth ₹30,000-35,000 were taken away,” he said.

Upon their return to India, the deported individuals were questioned by various agencies, including the Punjab Police and central intelligence units, to verify if any of them had a criminal record.

Regret and Warnings

Robin Hanada, another migrant, warned others against taking the same route. “I will never recommend anyone to take the donkey route. The conditions are so horrifying that I can’t even put them into words,” he said.

Out of the 104 deportees, 33 were from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, according to official sources.

Jaspal Singh, a resident of Hardorwal village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, shared how he was deceived by his travel agent. “I had asked the agent to send me with a proper visa, but he tricked me. I spent ₹30 lakh thinking the journey would be by air,” he said. Instead, Jaspal was forced to cross the border illegally. After spending six months in Brazil, he was caught by US border authorities and held in custody for 11 days before being deported.

“I didn’t even know I was being deported until I landed in India. We spent a huge amount of borrowed money for this journey,” Jaspal said, visibly distressed. His family only learned about his deportation through the media.

Jaishankar Responds to Deportation Reports

Responding to reports of the harsh treatment of deportees, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in Parliament that using restraints during deportation is a “standard procedure” followed by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since 2012.

“We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Additionally, deportees’ needs, including food and medical care, are attended to during transit. They are temporarily unrestrained during toilet breaks,” Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha.

Among the deportees were 19 women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven, according to PTI.

