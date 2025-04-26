Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  'No Water': Union Minister Hardeep Puri Responds To Bilawal Bhutto's 'Blood' Threat

‘No Water’: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Responds To Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Blood’ Threat

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sharply criticized Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, for his recent comments about India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The attack, which happened on Tuesday, killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

‘No Water’: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Responds To Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Blood’ Threat

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sharply criticized Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.


Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sharply criticized Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, for his recent comments about India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The attack, which happened on Tuesday, killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

Puri’s response came after Bhutto-Zardari made a provocative speech at a rally in Sukkur, Sindh province. Speaking to his supporters, the PPP leader declared, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours – either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

Puri’s Blunt Reaction to Bhutto-Zardari

In response, Puri didn’t hold back, calling out Bhutto-Zardari’s comment with a sarcastic remark. “I heard his statement. Tell him to jump somewhere in water. Well, how will he when there will be no water? Do not dignify such statements. They will get to understand that,” Puri said, making it clear he wasn’t taking the threat seriously.

He then went on to talk about the Pahalgam attack, calling it a clear case of “cross-border terrorism” that Pakistan was directly responsible for. Puri made it clear that relations between India and Pakistan would not return to normal anytime soon, warning that Pakistan would have to “pay a heavy price” for what had happened. “The terrorists take away the most fundamental right to life. This is being condemned by the entire world. Pakistan is not just a rogue state, it is a country in terminal decline,” he added.

Puri Calls Out State-Sponsored Terrorism

Puri also commented on the recent throat-slitting gesture made by Colonel Taimur Rahat, a senior officer at Pakistan’s High Commission in London. Many saw it as a sign of support for violence. Puri didn’t hold back, labeling it as “state-sponsored terrorism.”

“We have reached a point where they will have to pay a price. If they (Pakistan) think that they can survive the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, I wish them best of luck,” he said, making it clear India wasn’t backing down.

Diplomatic Fallout After Pahalgam Attack

Things between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack. India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, and intelligence sources linked the attackers to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group.

In retaliation for India suspending the IWT, Pakistan took a number of actions. Islamabad decided to suspend the Simla Agreement, a key 1972 deal between India and Pakistan aimed at easing tensions after the 1971 war. Pakistan also halted all trade with India, shut down its airspace for Indian flights, and warned that if India diverted water from the Indus River, it would be seen as an “act of war.”

Why the Simla Agreement Matters

The Simla Agreement was a major diplomatic step after the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Signed by Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, it was meant to help resolve disputes peacefully. So, Pakistan suspending the agreement is a big move that adds to the tension between the two countries.

Pakistan Responds to Pahalgam Attack

On the other side, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the Pahalgam attack. Speaking at a ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, he offered to join a neutral investigation into the incident.

“The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent, and credible investigation,” Sharif said.

