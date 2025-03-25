‘Nobody Is Against Any Language, But Hindi Imposition Will Destroy Culture’: MK Stalin On Language Policy

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reaffirms opposition to the three-language policy, stating that all parties except BJP support the resolution. He stresses the need to protect state rights and federalism.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all parties have extended their support to their resolution against the three language formula, adding that nobody is against any language but cannot accept any language imposition.

“Except BJP, all parties have supported it (resolution against three languages). We are firm that we will never accept it (triple language policy). I came to know that opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has gone to Delhi. We hope that the opposition leader (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) will raise this issue. It’s not a money issue but a rights issue. It’s the state’s twin language policy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nobody is against any language but cannot accept any language imposition. Hindi language imposition will not only be a third language but it’s will destroy culture. So, to save India’s federalism and state rights, we are forced to take the right decisions and actions. I will publish a statement very soon in this regard,” CM Stalin said.

Earlier on March 22, the Joint Action Committee on delimitation was held in Chennai under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. After the meeting, the committee unanimously adopted the resolution, which asserts that “any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done transparently and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing a press conference, DMK MP Kanizmozhi stated that the JAC has expressed its deep concern about the lack of “transparency and clarity” in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders.

“I would like to read the resolution which has been passed. The JAC (Joint Action Committee) expressed its deep concern about the lack of transparency and clarity in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders. The JAC expressed its appreciation to the CM of Tamil Nadu for taking up this initiative to safeguard the political and economic future of performing states in India. Based on the various points and scenarios put forth by representatives during the discussion, the JAC unanimously resolved that Any Delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content or character of our democracy should be carried out transparently enabling political parties of all states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute,” Kanizmozhi said.

The meeting was attended by various political leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that the next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Forced Marriage Leads To Murder: UP Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband