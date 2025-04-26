‘Nobody Won in 1971’: Senior Pakistani Journalist’s Controversial Comments Spark Discussion | NewsX Exclusive

In a fiery exchange aired on NewsX, the channel’s Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati confronted Pakistani journalist Raza Faisal in a discussion that touched on terrorism, military accountability, and the historical wounds of the 1971 war.

In a fiery exchange aired on NewsX, the channel’s Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati confronted Pakistani journalist Raza Faisal in a discussion that touched on terrorism, military accountability, and the historical wounds of the 1971 war. The conversation quickly turned heated as Faisal defended Pakistan’s stance while Gulati pressed him on key historical facts, including the unconditional surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka.

A tense conversation in troubled times

Opening the segment, Rishabh Gulati acknowledged the grim backdrop: a tragic event involving civilian casualties, which had led to widespread accusations of Pakistani involvement. “It’s obviously a very difficult moment for both our nations,” he said, adding that both countries are facing situations “we wish in our generation we didn’t have to see.”

Faisal, appearing via video link from Pakistan, explained his initial reaction to the event. He recalled being surprised by the immediate blame placed on Pakistan, even before full facts were established.

“The very first time the very first encounter I had with this situation was when I was sitting in Gowami’s show… suddenly they started, you know, shouting about it’s all about Pakistan,” Faisal said. “Knowing the facts on ground… it is 400 kilometers away from line of control… so to my surprise suddenly we started getting Pakistan being shown on every screen.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Faisal acknowledged the seriousness of the incident and condemned the violence, saying, “Whosoever it is, it is purely a terrorist activity and this should have been dealt with as a terrorist activity. But when it comes to blaming the country… India should have taken a bit of care while uttering the names.”

Raza Faisal questions India’s narrative

Gulati pushed back firmly, arguing that Pakistan remains globally perceived as a hub of terrorism. He cited the killing of Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil as a landmark example of international distrust.

“Osama bin Laden was killed by the Americans on Pakistani soil… are you seriously thinking the Americans don’t consider Pakistan a hotbed of terrorism after that?”

Faisal rejected the charge, “Pakistan is considered as a country that has been fighting against terrorism since more than 20 years… there are places where people can hide and people do hide… I mean if I ask you that in the presence of 900,000 Indian military troops… where did these people come out from?”

He also firmly denied the idea that Pakistan sponsors terrorism, “I don’t think so. Pakistan has never done so. If this was the case, why is Pakistan still facing terrorism? Pakistan is a country that is actually fighting against this menace… be it ISIS… be it TTP.”

1971 war debate escalates

The conversation took a historical turn when Gulati asked Faisal about the 1965 and 1971 wars. When pressed on who won the 1971 war — which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh — Faisal refused to acknowledge an Indian victory.

“Both of the countries are nuclear-powered right now… if both of the countries are still standing, to me nobody has won,” he argued.

This response appeared to cross a line for Gulati, who displayed a historic photo of Pakistani General A. A. K. Niazi signing the surrender in Dhaka.

“That’s the photograph of General A.K. Niazi signing the unconditional surrender in Dhaka… and we are being told that this was…?” Gulati said, pointing to the iconic image.

But Faisal insisted, “Where does India stand in Dhaka right now? It’s an independent country… to me, nobody has won.”

Gulati responded sharply, “India has moved on. You are in a pathetic position because you live in denial. And educated people like you can’t even accept that you lost a war.”

Gulati slams denial: “Educated people like you live in denial”

The conversation soon dissolved into open frustration. Gulati criticized Faisal for failing to accept historical facts, “You can put a quote of Malcolm X behind you, but you live in denial… this is why we don’t host Pakistani guests. There’s no point.”

Faisal urged for a more balanced view, stating, “Both of the countries at this hour… need to show a sense of responsibility. I’m not saying it’s only Pakistan… Pakistan is showing [it] in terms that Pakistan is seeking a probe.”

Despite the attempt to pivot back to shared accountability, the exchange ended on a sour note, as Gulati made it clear that denial of history is not something Indian viewers will easily accept.