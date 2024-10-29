Noida: 20-Year-Old Arrested for Death Threats Against Salman Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique

A staff member at the MLA's office reported the threats, leading to the filing of a police complaint and the registration of an FIR.

A 20-year-old man named Mohammed Tayyab has been arrested in Noida for allegedly issuing death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA and son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was recently shot dead. Tayyab is currently in police custody, and arrangements are underway for his transit remand to Mumbai.

According to police reports, the threats were directed at Siddique’s office in Bandra, where messages were received demanding ransom for the safety of both Khan and Siddique. A staff member at the MLA’s office reported the threats, leading to the filing of a police complaint and the registration of an FIR. Following a swift investigation, authorities identified Tayyab as the source of the alarming threats.

Series Of Death Threats

This incident is part of a disturbing trend, with recent arrests highlighting rising concerns over threats against high-profile figures. Just days prior, Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, was detained for sending a threatening message demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore from Mumbai traffic police via their WhatsApp helpline.

Salman Khan has faced multiple threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in recent months. In April, gunshots were fired outside Khan’s residence in Bandra, prompting heightened security measures for the actor. Khan’s situation has become increasingly precarious, necessitating a robust security presence to protect him from potential harm.

The ongoing feud between Salman Khan and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has deep roots, dating back to a 1998 incident where Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community. This long-standing animosity has resulted in a series of threats and violent incidents targeting the actor.

In a tragic coincidence, Baba Siddique, the late NCP leader and father of Zeeshan Siddiqui, was known for his close ties to Khan and was shot dead just weeks ago, intensifying the atmosphere of fear surrounding the Siddiqui family.

