Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Noida: 20-Year-Old Arrested for Death Threats Against Salman Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique

A staff member at the MLA's office reported the threats, leading to the filing of a police complaint and the registration of an FIR.

Noida: 20-Year-Old Arrested for Death Threats Against Salman Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique

A 20-year-old man named Mohammed Tayyab has been arrested in Noida for allegedly issuing death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA and son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was recently shot dead. Tayyab is currently in police custody, and arrangements are underway for his transit remand to Mumbai.

According to police reports, the threats were directed at Siddique’s office in Bandra, where messages were received demanding ransom for the safety of both Khan and Siddique. A staff member at the MLA’s office reported the threats, leading to the filing of a police complaint and the registration of an FIR. Following a swift investigation, authorities identified Tayyab as the source of the alarming threats.

Series Of Death Threats

This incident is part of a disturbing trend, with recent arrests highlighting rising concerns over threats against high-profile figures. Just days prior, Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, was detained for sending a threatening message demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore from Mumbai traffic police via their WhatsApp helpline.

Salman Khan has faced multiple threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in recent months. In April, gunshots were fired outside Khan’s residence in Bandra, prompting heightened security measures for the actor. Khan’s situation has become increasingly precarious, necessitating a robust security presence to protect him from potential harm.

The ongoing feud between Salman Khan and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has deep roots, dating back to a 1998 incident where Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community. This long-standing animosity has resulted in a series of threats and violent incidents targeting the actor.

In a tragic coincidence, Baba Siddique, the late NCP leader and father of Zeeshan Siddiqui, was known for his close ties to Khan and was shot dead just weeks ago, intensifying the atmosphere of fear surrounding the Siddiqui family.

ALSO READ: ‘Bal Sant Baba’ Abhinav Arora Receives Death Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Filed under

Death Threats salman khan Zeeshan Siddique
Advertisement

Also Read

Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,...

OxygenOS 15: Is Your OnePlus Device Eligible For The New AI-Powered Update? — CHECK IT OUT HERE!

OxygenOS 15: Is Your OnePlus Device Eligible For The New AI-Powered Update? — CHECK IT...

Why Terrorists Attack Polio Workers In Pakistan? Western Scheme To Sterilize….

Why Terrorists Attack Polio Workers In Pakistan? Western Scheme To Sterilize….

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox