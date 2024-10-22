Noida Airport To Start Flight Operations From April 2025

Jewar Airport, is slated to begin commercial operations on April 17, 2025, with approximately 30 flights planned for both domestic and international routes.

In its initial phase, the airport will offer 25 domestic flights connecting key destinations, alongside three international flights. Additionally, two flights will be allocated for cargo services.

Once fully operational, Jewar Airport is projected to become the largest airport in Asia and the fourth largest globally, significantly increasing air travel capacity in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India.

Plans for Domestic and International Routes

Preliminary discussions indicate that the first international flights from Noida airport will likely serve Singapore, Dubai, and Zurich, the latter being significant as the headquarters of the airport’s concessionaire. Domestically, the airport is set to connect with major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dehradun, and Hubli.

Currently, consultations are taking place between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airline partners IndiGo and Akasa Air regarding the launch of domestic routes.

Expansion Plans for Future Phases

The airport is being developed in four phases, with the initial phase focusing on the construction of a passenger terminal complex that will span 101,590 square meters, a 3.9 km runway, and necessary support facilities. This first phase will cover 1,334 hectares in Jewar and is expected to handle up to 12 million passengers annually and manage around 100,000 flights, with an estimated investment of approximately $730.5 million.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in November 2021, with commercial operations anticipated to begin by April 2025.

Once all phases are completed, the airport will feature six runways, enabling it to accommodate up to 70 million passengers each year and facilitate 489,700 aircraft movements annually. The facility will also include a second passenger terminal and advanced cargo facilities, further establishing its role as a major air cargo hub for northern India.

Ticket Bookings and Licensing Process

Ticket bookings for international flights are expected to commence 90 days before the official inauguration, while domestic flight tickets will be available six weeks prior to opening. In December, the airport’s concessionaire plans to submit an application for an aerodrome license, which is anticipated to be approved within 90 days. This license is expected to be granted by March 2025, in line with the airport’s opening schedule.

Operations Delayed

Noida airport was originally slated to open in September 2023; however, following a high-level meeting involving NIAL, Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), DGCA, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the opening date was postponed to April 2024.

Earlier this month, the airport successfully completed the calibration of its Instrument Landing System, a critical component for assisting pilots during low visibility conditions. Several trial runs are scheduled in the coming months to assess the runway’s readiness.

Environmental Considerations

In a groundbreaking initiative for India, Noida International Airport is designed to achieve net-zero emissions, highlighting a commitment to sustainable development. This effort aligns with global trends promoting environmentally responsible airport operations.