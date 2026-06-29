Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

Noida Fire News: A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 22nd floor of Aranya Society, Sector 119 Noida, on Monday. This quickly turned into a big emergency situation. Initial reports suggest that the fire may have started after an air conditioner (AC) blast, making the flames go out of control. Six fire engines were rushed to the location to control the blaze. The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar along with local police also arrived at the spot. Rescue work has already started in the area.

What Cause Massive Noida Fire at Sector 119 High-Rise?



The fire started in Flat No. 2105 of Tower 4 and then in no time it spread to three floors above and one floor below. According to initial reports, it may have been caused by an AC explosion or a kitchen-related accident but the exact cause of Noida fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters reached the society in around 30 minutes. As per current information, no injuries and no casualties were reported.

Massive fire in Noida’s Aranya Society. sec- 119. Fire breaks out in The Aranya Society located in Sector-119 after AC explodes pic.twitter.com/eAwKsIl3f2 — Burak (@ResponsibleSane) June 29, 2026







Still, Flat No. 2105 of Tower 4 owned by SK Mahajan suffered heavy damage who is staying there with his wife and their two daughters.

Apart from that, residents raised concerns about the society’s fire safety planning. They alleged that the building has no proper fire safety clearance and that the firefighting facilities are not enough.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a a flat at Aranya Society, Sector-119, within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 Police Station. Six fire service tenders have arrived at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway. There have been no casualties as of now. pic.twitter.com/pDukGRov5V — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026







CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Rescue

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief and rescue operations.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the “Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials to reach the site immediately. The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels.”

CM also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored. The CM then issued guidance so the injured people could receive proper medical treatment.

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