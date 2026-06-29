Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit ac blast Kangana Ranaut gautam gambhir Ayodhya Ram Temple AI Technology afghanistan Alphonso Davies crime news anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification kashmiri pandit
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise apartment in Noida's Sector 119, reportedly after an AC blast. The blaze spread across multiple floors as firefighters launched rescue operations and CM Yogi Adityanath ordered swift action.

Massive Fire Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise. Photo: ANI Grab
Massive Fire Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise. Photo: ANI Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 12:08 IST

Noida Fire News: A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 22nd floor of Aranya Society, Sector 119 Noida, on Monday. This quickly turned into a big emergency situation. Initial reports suggest that the fire may have started after an air conditioner (AC) blast, making the flames go out of control. Six fire engines were rushed to the location to control the blaze. The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar along with local police also arrived at the spot. Rescue work has already started in the area. 

What Cause Massive Noida Fire at Sector 119 High-Rise? 

The fire started in Flat No. 2105 of Tower 4 and then in no time it spread to three floors above and one floor below. According to initial reports, it may have been caused by an AC explosion or a kitchen-related accident but the exact cause of Noida fire is still under investigation. 

You Might Be Interested In

Firefighters reached the society in around 30 minutes. As per current information, no injuries and no casualties were reported. 



Still, Flat No. 2105 of Tower 4 owned by SK Mahajan suffered heavy damage who is staying there with his wife and their two daughters. 

Apart from that, residents raised concerns about the society’s fire safety planning. They alleged that the building has no proper fire safety clearance and that the firefighting facilities are not enough. 



CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Rescue

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief and rescue operations.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the “Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials to reach the site immediately. The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels.” 

CM also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored. The CM then issued guidance so the injured people could receive proper medical treatment.

Also Read: Why Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case? 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch
Tags: ac blastAranya Societyhome-hero-pos-10noida fireSector 119Uttar pradesh newsYogi Adityanath

RELATED News

Why Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case?

13 Year Old Girl Sold to Hotel Owner, Raped by 30 Men For Over 5 Days in Rajasthan, 10 Arrested

What’s Mumbai Man Fayyaz Premji’s Divorce Connection To Alleged Plot To Kill Muharram Mourners?

Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rain Creates Waterlogging, Andheri Subway Closed; Check IMD Forecast For Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri

Speeding SUV Hits Reversing Car on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Four Family Members Killed

LATEST NEWS

Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

CBSE Re-Evaluation: Vedant Srivastava Says Physics Marks Unchanged After Answer Sheet Review

Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Vir Das Debunks Revolver Rani Kissing Scene Claim: ‘Seems Like Some Weirdo…’

Iceland Cricket Trolls Gautam Gambhir After India’s Historic 2-0 T20I Series Defeat to Ireland | See Viral X Post

IIT Delhi Special PhD Admission Drive 2026: Check Eligibility, Key Dates and Hostel Policy

WhatsApp’s New Private ‘Side Chat’ Feature: What Meta AI’s New Feature Does and How It Works

Will Neymar Start For Brazil vs Japan in FIFA World Cup 2026? Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Big Update | Check Brazil’s Likely Playing XI

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Steps To Download Scorecard

29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border Day After Karachi Rangers HQ Attack

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, Toppers List, Marksheet Here

Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch
Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch
Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch
Noida Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 119 High-Rise, AC Blast Suspected | Watch

QUICK LINKS