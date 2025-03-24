The much-awaited Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is set to begin commercial operations in mid-May, officials confirmed on Monday. The airport, which aims to become a major aviation hub in northern India, will start domestic flights first, followed by international operations in June.

Arun Vir Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), stated that the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), the airport’s concessionaire, to speed up construction work. Domestic flight services are expected to begin between May 15 and 31, while international flights will follow between June 15 and 25.

Project Delays and Penalties

The first phase of the airport was initially scheduled to open on September 29, 2024. However, the deadline was later revised to April 17, 2024. Due to further delays, the airport is now expected to receive its aerodrome license in May, pushing the operational date once again.

Following a review meeting led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 10, officials decided to impose financial penalties on YIAPL for delays. “During the meeting, the concessionaire was asked to adhere to contract terms related to delay penalties. A fine of Rs 10 lakh per day has been imposed on YIAPL,” Singh stated.

Development and Future Plans

The airport is being developed by YIAPL, a fully owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a 40-year concession agreement starting from October 1, 2021. A meeting involving all key stakeholders, including the Airports Authority of India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, was held to discuss the revised timeline.

“We asked YIAPL for a ‘catch-up’ plan to ensure there are no further delays. They have met with the Chief Secretary and provided explanations regarding the setbacks. A final plan will be submitted by April 2,” Singh said.

Construction faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2022, the construction contract was awarded to Tata Projects. The developers were initially given a grace period of three months to recover from delays. “Since delays have persisted, the Rs 10 lakh daily penalty will remain in effect until operations commence,” Singh added.

Reasons for the Delay

One of the main reasons behind the delay is the incomplete terminal building. “The issue lies in the design of the iron facade used for the terminal. The metal needs to be melted and moulded, which takes extra time,” Singh explained.

YIAPL has acknowledged the delays and assured that they are working hard to complete the project within the latest timeline. “We are working towards the completion of the project as per the revised schedule. The state government has been supportive of this project from the very beginning,” YIAPL said in an official statement.

Capacity and Future Expansion

The first phase of the Noida International Airport will include one runway and one terminal, capable of handling 1.2 crore (12 million) passengers annually. The project has been designed to expand over multiple phases. Once fully developed, the airport will have the capacity to handle up to 70 million passengers per year.

NIA will play a crucial role in improving air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh. It will become the third major airport in the area, joining the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad. With its strategic location and expansion potential, the Noida International Airport is expected to boost regional development and enhance air travel convenience for millions of passengers.