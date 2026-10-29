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Home > India News > Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE Updates: Karwa Chauth will be observed in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Devotees observing the traditional fast will prepare for evening worship and wait for the Moon to appear before completing their rituals. Here is a guide to the expected Moonrise time in Noida, the evening puja muhurat and essential fasting details.

Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 17:18 IST

Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Sargi, evening prayers, the vrat katha and offering water to the Moon are customary parts of the observance, though rituals may differ among families and communities.

Karwa Chauth falls on October 29 in Noida according to the city-specific Panchang calendar published by Drik Panchang. The calendar provides local estimates for Moonrise and the evening puja period. These are Panchang-based calculations, not government-certified predictions, and devotees should consult their preferred local religious calendar if they follow a particular family or temple tradition.

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Noida Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time

According to Drik Panchang’s Noida calendar, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:16 PM IST on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Other published calendars give slightly different estimates, so the calculated time may vary by a few minutes depending on the source and calculation method.

Moonrise does not guarantee that the Moon will immediately be visible from every neighbourhood. Cloud cover, haze, tall buildings and other obstructions can delay the first clear sighting. Devotees should look towards an unobstructed part of the sky and follow their customary practices before completing the fast.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat In Noida

Drik Panchang lists the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat in Noida as approximately 5:38 PM to 6:55 PM IST on October 29. This evening period can help devotees plan their worship and the recitation or listening of the vrat katha before waiting for the Moon.

The puja muhurat is based on a location-specific Panchang calculation. Timings may differ across calendars, so people who follow a particular religious tradition should confirm the details with their preferred Panchang or local priest.

Noida Karwa Chauth 2026: Sunrise, Sunset And Fasting Details

Drik Panchang’s Noida calendar lists sunrise at approximately 6:30 AM IST and sunset at around 5:38 PM IST on October 29.

The traditional fast commonly begins before sunrise, with sargi consumed where that custom is followed. Devotees then observe the fast through the day and complete it after sighting the Moon. In many households, the evening rituals include viewing the Moon through a sieve and offering arghya, followed by breaking the fast according to family customs.

The duration and specific practices can vary depending on individual traditions. Those following a particular family or community observance should use the guidance customary to them.

Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 LIVE Updates: Important Details

  • Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

  • Expected Moonrise: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

  • Puja muhurat: Approximately 5:38 PM to 6:55 PM IST.

  • Sunrise: Approximately 6:30 AM IST.

  • Sunset: Approximately 5:38 PM IST.

  • Important note: Timings are based on published city-specific Panchang calculations and are not government-certified predictions. Weather and local obstructions may affect when the Moon becomes visible.

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Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Noida Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Timings LIVE: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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