Monday, March 31, 2025
Noida Lamborghini Crash: Injured Labourer Alleges Overspeeding

A high-speed Lamborghini crash in Noida's Sector 94 has left two labourers injured, with one of them alleging that the luxury vehicle was being driven recklessly.

A high-speed Lamborghini crash in Noida’s Sector 94 has left two labourers injured, with one of them alleging that the luxury vehicle was being driven recklessly. The incident occurred near an under-construction complex, where the victims were sitting on the footpath when the car lost control and rammed into them.

The injured workers, hailing from Chhattisgarh, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Police officials have confirmed that both are out of danger, though they have sustained fractures in their legs.

Eyewitness Account

An eyewitness present at the scene described the horrifying moment when the red Lamborghini lost control. “I heard a loud crash, followed by people screaming. The car hit a tree before striking the two labourers who were sitting on the footpath to rest. They were severely injured,” he recalled.

The police acted swiftly and arrested the driver, identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash, including whether overspeeding or negligence was a factor.

This incident once again raises concerns over reckless driving in urban areas, particularly involving high-speed luxury cars. The police have assured that appropriate action will be taken following a thorough investigation.

Also Read: Eid Mubark: From PM Modi To Celeb Greetings On Eid, Check Here

 

Filed under

Noida Lamborghini Crash

newsx

