Noida Police Strengthens Drone Restrictions Around Jewar Airport To Boost Security Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Noida International Airport is set to become a major gateway for Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR). With enhanced security measures, including the Red Zone designation, authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure that the airport’s environment remains safe

As the Noida International Airport in Jewar nears operational readiness, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate has reinforced its advisory declaring the airport area a Red Zone, prohibiting the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Officers stated that the restriction, initially imposed on October 8, 2024, based on guidelines from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and security agencies, remains critical. The police have issued a fresh public reminder to heighten awareness among residents and ensure smooth and secure airport operations as preparations for launch gather pace.

Reaffirming The No-Drone Red Zone At Noida Airport

The advisory aims to enhance vigilance over the airspace surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport:

No drone or UAV use : Strictly prohibited around the airport premises.

: Strictly prohibited around the airport premises. Airspace protection : Ensures uninterrupted security monitoring during ongoing construction and future flight operations.

: Ensures uninterrupted security monitoring during ongoing construction and future flight operations. Authority directives: Issued in line with instructions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA.

Police Highlight Purpose Of Renewed Advisory At Noida Airport

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Mishra emphasized the significance of the renewed restrictions.

“This restriction has been implemented to ensure the security of the airport premises and to maintain strict surveillance of the airspace in view of the ongoing and future operations of the airport,” Mishra said.

He underlined that raising public awareness at this stage is crucial, as construction reaches final phases and test operations are expected to begin soon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Consequences For Violation

The police have clarified the enforcement measures in place:

Strict action : Authorities will initiate legal proceedings against anyone found violating the drone ban.

: Authorities will initiate legal proceedings against anyone found violating the drone ban. Public compliance encouraged : Officers have urged citizens to cooperate to safeguard critical infrastructure.

: Officers have urged citizens to cooperate to safeguard critical infrastructure. Continuous surveillance: Security forces will maintain enhanced monitoring around the Red Zone to detect and deter violations.

Strengthening Security Ahead Of Airport Launch

The Noida International Airport is set to become a major gateway for Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR). With enhanced security measures, including the Red Zone designation, authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure that the airport’s environment remains safe and fully compliant with aviation security standards.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: FBI And US Leaders Extend Strong Support To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack