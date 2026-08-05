Noida Teen Who Abused PM Modi Gets Relief as Complainant Withdraws FIR After Apology Videos and PM’s Appeal

A complaint lodged against a 15-year-old Noida girl over her alleged abusive comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest is now withdrawn. This comes after the teen issued an apology statement and Prime Minister Modi himself declared that he has forgiven all the students.

Complainant Smriti Singh, who is a lawyer at the Supreme Court, said she does not want to pursue the case any further following the apology video clips and the Prime Minister’s appeal to pardon the students.

Complainant Withdraws All Eight Cases

Smriti Singh is a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad who filed cases against eight girls, including the Noida teen. A zero FIR was lodged at Noida’s Expressway Police Station on July 29.

The case was filed under Sections 352 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief), and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Explaining her decision, Singh said, “After the prime minister appealed for forgiveness, the girls, including the Noida girl, uploaded apology videos. I had also posted a video saying that if the girls apologised, I would withdraw my complaint.” She added that all the girls later apologised.

“Since the prime minister forgave them, I also do not want to pursue the matter further. I have communicated my decision to Delhi Police and Crime Branch,” Singh told PTI.

Noida Police Say Family Has Not Contacted Them

Neither the teenage girl nor her mother has been found at the address in Sector 168, Noida. It has been stated that both security guards and maintenance officials said that the family had been staying indoors following the controversy. Police from Delhi and Noida had visited the house multiple times in this regard.

But the fact was stated by the Noida Police stated that there were no complaints of harassment. It is reported that the zero FIR was filed due to the complaint which was lodged in Noida, while the matter took place in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar; therefore, the case was transferred to the Delhi Police.

It is also reported that the family did not complain to the Noida Police after the transfer, maybe because they might have shifted to Faridabad.

Noida Teen Case: Mother’s Appeal for Mercy

A few days prior to the withdrawal of the complaint, the mother of the teenage girl made a public appeal to Prime Minister Modi to forgive her daughter.

She stated that her family had made apologies multiple times and that the child had been misled while protesting. She also demanded restriction of internet usage in children aged between 10 and 20 years, saying that they can easily be misled online and should stay away from political protests.

The mother further alleged that police officials repeatedly visited their home after the video went viral. She also claimed her daughter’s age was wrongly mentioned in the FIR and requested that the case be withdrawn so the teenager could “live peacefully.”

Lawyer Questions FIR Registration

The family’s lawyer, Anil Kumar, argued that the girl is a juvenile but was wrongly identified in the complaint as a 25-year-old salon employee. He alleged that the FIR was filed without proper verification.

“The FIR had been registered without a proper preliminary verification and had that been done, the FIR would not have been registered at all,” he said.

How the Viral Protest Controversy Started

The issue erupted after a video apparently revealed the young girl making abusive comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration organised by CJP at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration was organised amid the NEET paper leak scandal and other anomalies in the education system. The demonstrators called for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which was done subsequently.

Once the video went viral on social media platforms, the girl released an apology video wherein she explained that she was “influenced,” and she was feeling extremely “embarrassed and ashamed,” further mentioning that it would be “her first and last mistake.”

However, in response to this incident, the prime minister of India later released a video statement saying that he forgave the students for insulting him and even his mother, and they should be guided towards the right path.

However, as per the sources in Delhi Police, the transferred zero FIR in this case is currently under investigation, and no FIR has been lodged so far.