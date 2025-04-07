Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
  Noida Woman Cries After Getting Non-Veg Biryani Instead Of Veg From Swiggy, Restaurant Staff Arrested

Noida Woman Cries After Getting Non-Veg Biryani Instead Of Veg From Swiggy, Restaurant Staff Arrested

Noida woman breaks down after receiving non-veg biryani instead of veg from Swiggy. Police arrest restaurant staff after viral video sparks outrage online.

Noida Woman Cries After Getting Non-Veg Biryani Instead Of Veg From Swiggy, Restaurant Staff Arrested


A shocking incident in Noida has gone viral after a woman claimed she was served non-vegetarian biryani instead of vegetarian by a restaurant through the food delivery platform Swiggy. The emotional video of the woman explaining the mix-up quickly spread across social media, prompting swift action from local authorities.

WATCH:

The woman, who identified herself as a strict vegetarian, shared that she had ordered veg biryani from a restaurant named Lucknowi Kabab Paratha. However, when her order arrived, she discovered it was non-veg biryani. In her video, she alleged that the mistake was not accidental but intentional, leading to public outrage.

With tears in her eyes, the woman described how she unknowingly took a few bites before realizing the food contained meat. She expressed that as a pure vegetarian, the experience was deeply upsetting. She further claimed that the restaurant closed down shortly after she placed the order, and her attempts to contact them went unanswered.

Taking serious note of the video, Noida Police launched an investigation and arrested a restaurant staff member allegedly responsible for packing the order. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to determine how the mistake occurred and whether it was deliberate.

The case has sparked a conversation online about food safety, customer trust, and accountability on food delivery platforms like Swiggy. So far, neither Swiggy nor the restaurant has issued an official statement.

newsx

