Noida’s 4 Private Schools Get Bomb Threat Mails; Authorities Call It A Hoax

In a startling incident, four private schools in Noida received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning. The Noida police have confirmed that the threats were hoaxes, adding to a sense of relief and ongoing caution among the school communities.

The Incident and Police Response

According to Sumit Shukla, the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) for Noida, the emergency helpline received information early Wednesday morning that four schools—Step by Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School—had been sent bomb threat emails. In response, the police quickly mobilized a team, including firefighters, the bomb detection squad, and a dog squad, to inspect the premises.

Upon thorough checks, the police found that the emails were hoaxes, reassuring students, parents, and staff. “On getting information, a team of police comprising firefighters, bomb detection team, and dog squad checked the premises and found the mail to be a hoax,” said ADCP Shukla. He further noted that classes in all three schools—Step by Step, The Heritage, and Gyanshree—resumed smoothly, except for Mayoor School.

The school administrations were alerted to the threat emails when their staff arrived on Wednesday morning and checked their mail. The police have since forwarded the emails to the cybercrime branch for investigation, although no case has been registered yet.

Earlier Bomb Threats in Noida

This incident is not the first of its kind in the region. On December 20 last year, a private school in Sector 126, Noida, received a bomb threat email. Similarly, on December 17, another private school in Greater Noida received a bomb threat email, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. These repeated hoaxes have put the schools and local authorities on high alert, emphasizing the need for enhanced security measures and swift police response.

Police and Public Response

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or communications. They also assured that stringent measures are being taken to trace the origins of these hoax emails and bring the culprits to justice. The cybercrime branch is actively investigating the matter, aiming to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of the community.

ADCP Shukla also emphasized the importance of not creating panic and ensuring that the educational process is not disrupted unnecessarily. “We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff, but it is also important to maintain calm and carry on with daily activities,” he said.

The bomb threat hoax incidents in Noida have highlighted the importance of quick and effective police action, as well as the need for continuous vigilance by educational institutions. As the authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible for these hoaxes, the community is reminded of the importance of staying calm and cooperative during such events.

