‘Non-Escalatory And Focused’: Indian Government Releases Statement As India Strikes At Pakistan Terror Bases

In a firm and carefully calculated move, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ late on Wednesday night, targeting nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The government confirmed the action around 1:45 a.m., saying the mission was aimed at destroying infrastructure used to plan and direct terrorist attacks against India.

Response to a Barbaric Terror Attack

The strikes came just days after a horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The government described the Pahalgam attack as “barbaric” and stated that Operation Sindoor was part of India’s ongoing promise to hold the attackers—and those supporting them—accountable.

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the government said in its official statement.

Targets Were Terror Bases, Not Military Units

A major focus of the announcement was India’s restrained approach to the operation. Despite hitting nine targets, officials clarified that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. The mission was precise, aimed only at locations connected with terror activities.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement read.

This line was repeated for emphasis, signaling India’s intention to respond firmly to terrorism without escalating into a full-blown military conflict.

Planned and Directed Attacks From Across the Border

The government made it clear that the targeted locations were not random. According to intelligence sources, the nine sites struck during Operation Sindoor were actively used to plan and direct terror attacks on Indian soil. These hubs were believed to be linked with cross-border infiltration and violent operations like the one seen in Pahalgam.

Though specific coordinates and methods were not disclosed publicly, the Defence Ministry stated that more details will be shared in a detailed briefing scheduled for later in the day.

Carefully Measured but Powerful Response

What stands out in this operation is the balance India has tried to strike—taking decisive action without provoking an immediate escalation with Pakistan. Experts believe this shows a high level of tactical maturity and sends a message that India will respond to terror threats, but will do so with caution and precision.

India has often blamed Pakistan-based groups for sponsoring and directing attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Operations like this are seen as a way to disrupt those networks without dragging both countries into deeper military conflict.

A full briefing is expected later today where more information on Operation Sindoor’s execution, results, and intelligence backing will be released. For now, both countries remain on alert, and international observers are watching the situation closely.

