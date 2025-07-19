LIVE TV
Home > India > Four Non-Hindu Employees Suspended By Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Four Non-Hindu Employees Suspended By Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

TTD has suspended four employees B. Elizar, S. Rosi, M. Premavati, and Dr. G. Asuntha after its Vigilance Wing reported they do not follow the Hindu faith, a mandatory rule for staff. Disciplinary action was taken to uphold TTD's spiritual and institutional integrity.

TTD Suspends Four Employees for Allegedly Not Following Hindu Faith. (Representative Image)
TTD Suspends Four Employees for Allegedly Not Following Hindu Faith. (Representative Image)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 13:16:17 IST

In a significant development, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended four of its employees after allegations surfaced that they do not follow the Hindu faith, a mandatory condition for employment in the religious institution.

The suspended employees include B. Elizar, Deputy Executive Engineer (Quality Control), S. Rosi, Staff Nurse at BIRRD Hospital,  M. Premavati, Grade-1 Pharmacist also at BIRRD Hospital, and Dr. G. Asuntha, associated with the SV Ayurveda Pharmacy.

According to official sources, TTD took this action following an internal report submitted by its Vigilance and Security Wing. The report alleged that the said employees were not in alignment with the spiritual and religious framework laid down by TTD for its personnel.

It is believed that these employees, while holding posts in key departments under the TTD, failed to adhere to the institutional code of conduct, which emphasizes the necessity for employees to profess and practice the Hindu faith. This is especially important, given that TTD is responsible for the administration of one of the most sacred Hindu temples in the world—Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala.

Upon verification of the allegations and supporting evidence, TTD initiated disciplinary proceedings as per existing service rules. As part of this, the four employees have been placed under immediate suspension.

The TTD has reiterated that it will take strict action against any violation of its core values, rules, or religious responsibilities by its staff. The suspensions serve as a message that the organization will not tolerate breaches that affect its spiritual integrity.

Why Is Japan Moving Fukushima Radioactive Soil To The Prime Minister’s Office?
