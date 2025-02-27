Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Non Veg Served In Hostel Mess On Maha Shivratri, Student Groups Clash At South Asian University

Non Veg Served In Hostel Mess On Maha Shivratri, Student Groups Clash At South Asian University

A conflict reportedly erupted between two student groups at South Asian University (SAU) on Wednesday over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess during Maha Shivratri.

Non Veg Served In Hostel Mess On Maha Shivratri, Student Groups Clash At South Asian University


A conflict reportedly erupted between two student groups at South Asian University (SAU) on Wednesday over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess during Maha Shivratri. The altercation involved members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with both sides blaming each other for inciting violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the university administration has yet to release an official statement, Delhi Police confirmed that the situation remained under control and that no formal complaints had been filed. Authorities are currently conducting an internal inquiry.

According to police officials, a call reporting a dispute at the university mess was received around 3:45 PM, prompting officers from Maidangarhi Police Station to intervene. On arrival, they found both groups engaged in a heated argument.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The SFI accused ABVP members of attacking students and mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food, alleging that women students were also physically assaulted. The organization has demanded immediate action from the university administration.

In contrast, the ABVP claimed that SFI members attempted to forcefully serve non-vegetarian food in a mess designated for fasting students, arguing that this was an attack on religious sentiments. The group has called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

Videos purportedly showing the clash have surfaced online, with SFI Delhi posting footage on social media, alleging that ABVP members targeted women students.

The incident has sparked concerns over campus harmony, with calls for a fair probe to address the grievances of both groups.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh Ends On The Day Of Mahashivratri : A Grand 45 Days Mela With Few Tragedies

Filed under

Maha Shivratri Non veg food

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard