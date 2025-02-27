Non Veg Served In Hostel Mess On Maha Shivratri, Student Groups Clash At South Asian University

A conflict reportedly erupted between two student groups at South Asian University (SAU) on Wednesday over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess during Maha Shivratri.

A conflict reportedly erupted between two student groups at South Asian University (SAU) on Wednesday over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess during Maha Shivratri. The altercation involved members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with both sides blaming each other for inciting violence.

While the university administration has yet to release an official statement, Delhi Police confirmed that the situation remained under control and that no formal complaints had been filed. Authorities are currently conducting an internal inquiry.

According to police officials, a call reporting a dispute at the university mess was received around 3:45 PM, prompting officers from Maidangarhi Police Station to intervene. On arrival, they found both groups engaged in a heated argument.

VIDEO | Clash broke out at Delhi’s South Asian University over non-vegetarian food being reportedly served in the college mess on Maha Shivratri. “Students were being provided with vegetarian food on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. We were given vegetarian food for breakfast… pic.twitter.com/V1e2wmBEWy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2025

The SFI accused ABVP members of attacking students and mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food, alleging that women students were also physically assaulted. The organization has demanded immediate action from the university administration.

In contrast, the ABVP claimed that SFI members attempted to forcefully serve non-vegetarian food in a mess designated for fasting students, arguing that this was an attack on religious sentiments. The group has called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

Videos purportedly showing the clash have surfaced online, with SFI Delhi posting footage on social media, alleging that ABVP members targeted women students.

The incident has sparked concerns over campus harmony, with calls for a fair probe to address the grievances of both groups.

