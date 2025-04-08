Home
‘Nonaligned Nations Like India’: JPMorgan CEO Warns of Economic Turmoil Over Trump’s Tariffs, Suggests Closer Ties with New Delhi

He also highlighted the lack of trade agreements with some of US closest allies, urging Washington to build stronger ties with countries like India.

‘Nonaligned Nations Like India’: JPMorgan CEO Warns of Economic Turmoil Over Trump’s Tariffs, Suggests Closer Ties with New Delhi

Jamie Dion also highlighted the lack of trade agreements with some of US closest allies, urging Washington to build stronger ties with countries like India.


Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has issued a stark warning about the potential economic fallout from the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. In his annual letter to shareholders, Dimon cautioned that these trade measures could fuel inflation and push the U.S. closer to a recession. “The recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession,” Dimon said. He pointed out that market valuations remain high, adding, “These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain very cautious.”

He also highlighted the lack of trade agreements with some of America’s closest allies, urging Washington to build stronger ties with countries like India. “Deepening high-standard trade with key trading partners is good economics and great geopolitics. We don’t need to ask many nonaligned nations, like India and Brazil, to align with us—but we can bring them closer to us by simply extending a friendly hand with trade and investment,” he said.

His remarks came as the U.S. increased duties on Indian imports to 26% and imposed 10% tariffs on products from Brazil.

Even if the tariffs don’t push the U.S. into a recession, Dimon noted they would still slow economic growth. “The economy is facing considerable turbulence (including geopolitics), with the potential positives of tax reform and deregulation and the potential negatives of tariffs and ‘trade wars,’ ongoing sticky inflation, high fiscal deficits, and still rather high asset prices and volatility,” he added.

Dimon also warned of the short-term consequences, predicting that inflation would rise not only on imported goods but also on domestic products. “As for the short-term, we are likely to see inflationary outcomes, not only on imported goods but on domestic prices, as input costs rise and demand increases on domestic product,” he explained.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square, echoed Dimon’s concerns, warning, “We are in the process of destroying confidence in our country as a trading partner, as a place to do business, and as a market to invest capital.”

The criticism also reached Capitol Hill, with Republican Senator Ted Cruz reportedly saying, “If we go into a recession, particularly a bad recession, 2026, in all likelihood politically, would be a bloodbath.”

Trump’s trade policies have already sent shockwaves through global markets, with a sell-off that resulted in trillions of dollars in losses since the president first announced the tariffs. Trump, however, remained defiant, calling the tariffs a “medicine” necessary to fix the U.S. economy.

 

inflation Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Chase & Co recession US President Donald Trump US tariffs

