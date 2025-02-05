Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
North Kashmir Doctor Faces Backlash After Removing Uterus Instead Of Performing ENT Surgery

The incident, which took place at Hakeem Sonuallah Hospital in Sopore, has sparked widespread outrage and demands for severe action against the doctor.

North Kashmir Doctor Faces Backlash After Removing Uterus Instead Of Performing ENT Surgery


In a disturbing incident of medical negligence, Dr. Anjum Nazir, a practitioner at Hakeem Sonuallah Hospital in Sopore, North Kashmir, has come under intense scrutiny after mistakenly performing a hysterectomy instead of conducting a routine ENT surgery. The shocking error, which led to the removal of a woman’s uterus, has ignited widespread outrage among the public, with growing demands for immediate and severe action against the doctor involved.

The botched surgery, which was intended to address an ear, nose, and throat issue, quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of anger and disbelief. As the news spread, local residents and activists took to platforms to express their outrage, calling for a lifetime ban on Dr. Nazir’s private practice. “This is beyond negligence; it’s a gross violation of medical ethics,” said one local resident. “A lifetime ban and strict punishment are essential to ensure such incidents never happen again.”

Investigation Launched By Health Department

In response to the public outcry, the health department swung into action, with a team of officials conducting a raid at the hospital to investigate the claims. The health authorities have confirmed that a detailed inquiry is underway, with the possibility of legal consequences if the allegations are substantiated. “We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. A full investigation will be carried out, and necessary legal action will follow,” said a health department official.

Amid the ongoing investigation, allegations have surfaced that hospital authorities attempted to cover up the incident. Some locals have accused the hospital management of attempting to hide the malpractice, with claims that certain Facebook influencers were even involved in trying to suppress the news. “This shows a serious lack of accountability, and it’s time to question the safety standards at private healthcare facilities,” said an activist.

The incident has reignited discussions about the accountability of private hospitals and the need for stricter regulations to prevent medical errors. With public pressure mounting, the authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure that justice is served for the victim and to restore public trust in the healthcare system.

