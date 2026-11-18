New Delhi: Northern Railway has facilitated the travel of nearly 1.82 crore passengers during the 2026 festive season thereby registering an increase of around 10 lakh passengers as compared to last year.

According to official figures released by the railway zone, the total number of passengers handled during the festive period stood at approximately 1.82 crore, against 1.72 crore in 2025. The increase came amid a significant expansion of special train services and additional coaches to manage the festive rush.

Northern Railway, in coordination with other railway zones, operated 7,085 special train trips during the 2026 festive season. There were 4,666 trips in 2025. This marked an increase of nearly 52 per cent in special train operations.

The average daily passenger handling capacity of Indian Railways also witnessed an increase. The capacity rising rose from around 3.91 lakh passengers in 2025 to 4.14 lakh this year. This means around 22,700 additional passengers being accommodated every day.

Of the total 1.82 crore passengers, around 1.66 crore travelled through regular train services, while 12.83 lakh passengers were accommodated through special Trains on Demand services.

Coach Augmentations Increase by 372 pc

To accommodate additional rush on high-demand routes, the Northern Railway significantly increased the number of coaches in regular trains. The railways carried out 581 coach augmentations during the festive period as compared to just 123 in 2025 thereby registering a sharp jump of approximately 372 per cent.

The railway zone attributed the increase in passenger handling to additional train services, enhanced coach capacity and continuous monitoring of passenger demand and crowd movement.