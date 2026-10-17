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Home > India News > ‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report

‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report

The Supreme Court criticised the Allahabad High Court for granting probation to two men convicted in a brutal attack, despite an adverse report and grievous injuries to the victim.

Supreme Court Slams HC For Letting Attack Convicts Walk Free
Supreme Court Slams HC For Letting Attack Convicts Walk Free

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 12:32 IST

The Supreme Court has sharply criticised the Allahabad High Court for releasing two men convicted in a brutal attack on probation, despite an adverse report on their character. The victim had suffered grievous injuries, yet the convicts were allowed to walk free without spending a single day in prison. A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K. Vinod Chandran said the High Court failed to give proper weight to the seriousness of the offence and the probation officer’s findings.

Supreme Court questions Allahabad High Court’s decision to grant probation

Reportedly, the Supreme Court said the High Court ignored an adverse report submitted by the probation officer while allowing the two accused to be released on the condition of good conduct. The report raised concerns about the offenders’ character, but the High Court still granted them probation.

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The bench said there was nothing in the record to show that the men had maintained good conduct over the years. It questioned how they could be considered fit for release on good conduct when their past behaviour did not support such a conclusion.

Supreme Court flags ignored report on convicts’ character

As per reports, while criticising the High Court’s approach, the bench observed: “The HC, despite the overwhelming adverse report on the ‘character of the offenders’ and giving short shrift to the ‘nature of the offence’, released the accused on good conduct. There was nothing commending the Court to so release the accused, since the conduct, over the years, of the accused was anything other than ‘good’.”

The Supreme Court stressed that the seriousness of the attack and the victim’s grievous injuries should have been properly considered before granting probation. The adverse report, it said, could not simply be overlooked while deciding whether the convicts deserved to avoid imprisonment.

Supreme Court says convicts went free without serving jail time

According to reports, the bench also expressed concern that the two men had escaped imprisonment despite the brutality of the assault and the injuries caused to the victim. “The accused have gone scot-free without suffering a single day of imprisonment…” the Supreme Court said, highlighting the outcome of the High Court’s decision.

The court’s criticism centred on the High Court’s decision to grant probation despite the adverse findings and the serious nature of the offence.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi In Trouble? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea Alleging He Pushed 3-Month Pregnant Journalist During October 12 March    

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‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report
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‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report

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‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report

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‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report
‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report
‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report
‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report
‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report

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