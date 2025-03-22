‘Not A Single Word On Kashmiri Pandits, Forgotten’, Vivek Tankha Hits Back At Amit Shah Remarks

Vivek Tankha remarks came after Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha highlighted the work of his government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Even as Union Home Minister on Friday highlighted that there has not been a single incident of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 and it is witnessing development following the Abrogation of Article 370, Congress leader Vivek Tankha on Saturday hit back saying he did not mention about the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits a single time.

In a post on X, Tankha, who himself is also a Kashmiri Pandit said, “Amit Shah during his speech narrated the big list of his success in Kashmir but did not utter a single word on the displacement of the Kashmiri Pandits.”

“For 35 years, the issue of migration of Kashmiri Pandits was an election issue but notba single wod on their home return. Pandits forgotten now,” he said.

Shah said that by abrogating Article 370, Modi government fulfilled Constitution framers’ dream of ‘one Constitution, one flag’.

He highlighted that cinema halls in Kashmir now remain open during evenings, G20 meeting took place, Muharram procession took place.

“Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast, left extremism were impeding country’s growth,” the Union Home Minister said, adding that between 2004 and 2014, the region saw 7,217 terror incidents, whereas between 2014 and 2024, this number dropped to 2,242

He further said that there has been a 70 per cent reduction in deaths due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and terror incidents have gone down significantly and he also thanked the police as well as the central para military forces for making supreme sacrifices for the same.

He also pointed out that 10 year ago, funeral processions for terrorists were common, and people would glorify them.

“But now, when terrorists are killed, they are buried on the spot. Their relatives, who once enjoyed government perks, have been ruthlessly removed from government posts that has sent a strong message,” he said.

Shah also defended the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, and said that by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister Narendrz Modi-led government fulfilled the dream of India’s Constitution framers.

“The country can have only one Prime Minister, one Constitution, and one flag,” he said, adding that even during polls not a single bullet was fired during the 2024 assembly polls.

