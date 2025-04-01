‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion

Speaking on the sidelines of an official event, Abdullah emphasized that he would continue to oppose the bill when it is discussed in the Lok Sabha.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reiterated his strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, declaring that the legislation is “not acceptable” to him. Speaking to media persons, Abdullah emphasized that he would continue to oppose the bill, which is scheduled for discussion in the Lok Sabha on April 2.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on April 2, following the Question Hour, with a detailed discussion scheduled to extend up to eight hours. However, Abdullah made it clear that he remains steadfast in his opposition to the bill.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is not acceptable to me, and I will always oppose it,” stated the J&K CM. His comments came on the sidelines of an official event where he inaugurated a free bus service for women.

Details of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill Discussion

The Minister for Minority Affairs elaborated that discussions over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill had drawn varying requests from members. Some MPs wanted a six-hour debate, while others pushed for four hours. However, the Opposition demanded a 12-hour debate, leading to a compromise of an eight-hour discussion. The Speaker has the authority to extend the discussion based on the House’s consensus.

Inauguration of Free Bus Service for Women

On the same day, Omar Abdullah launched an important initiative for women in Jammu and Kashmir—free bus services across all districts of the region. The initiative, which aims to make transportation more accessible to women, was inaugurated at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The Chief Minister was joined by Sakina Itoo, Minister for Social Welfare and Education, and Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister. Abdullah described the free bus service as a major achievement for his government and a step towards empowering women in the region.

“We are compensating the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) and Smart Bus Transport agencies for providing this free service. It will be available starting today in all districts,” Abdullah confirmed.

In a separate development, Abdullah also spoke about the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir. The CM clarified that Shah’s visit, scheduled for next week, was unrelated to the ongoing Kathua encounter case. However, he expressed optimism about the visit, highlighting that his government had high hopes for the discussions.

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit and Upcoming Train Project

Abdullah also referred to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated for April 19. During this visit, Modi will inaugurate the Katra-Baramulla Vande Bharat train service, which will span a total of 272 kilometers. The project includes the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Ramban district and the Anji Khad cable-stayed railway bridge in Reasi district, marking a significant milestone in the region’s infrastructure development.

