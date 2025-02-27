Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Not Allowed! AAP MLAs Stage Protest After Being Denied Entry Into Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a demonstration on Thursday after being barred from entering the Delhi Assembly. Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior AAP leader Atishi criticized the move, calling it “undemocratic and unconstitutional.”

“Police officers are stating that since AAP MLAs have been suspended, they will not even be allowed inside the Assembly premises. This has never happened before in the country’s history. Even in Parliament, suspended members are permitted to protest near the Gandhi statue. How can we be stopped from entering altogether?” Atishi remarked while addressing the media. She further mentioned that their attempts to communicate with the Speaker had yielded no response.

Protests Outside the Assembly

Ahead of the third day of the new session under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government, AAP MLAs gathered outside the Assembly to protest their exclusion. The party leaders alleged that barricades had been set up at the entrance on the orders of the Speaker to prevent them from entering.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atishi claimed, “AAP MLAs were suspended for three days for chanting ‘Jai Bhim.’ Now, they are not even being allowed to step inside the Vidhan Sabha premises.”

Backdrop of the Suspension

On February 25, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta extended the suspension of 21 AAP MLAs for three days. The decision followed their removal from the House for raising slogans against the BJP government, particularly in protest against the alleged removal of portraits of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister’s office.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht defended the decision, stating that AAP legislators needed to adopt a more “constructive approach” rather than resorting to disruptive behavior.

With tensions escalating between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP, the standoff highlights the growing friction in Delhi’s political landscape. The coming days will determine whether a resolution can be reached or if further confrontations lie ahead.

Also Read: PM Modi Hails Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls It A Celebration That Touched All Coners Of India

 

