Thursday, February 27, 2025
  'Not Even One Seat Is Reduced', Amit Shah Assures No Reduction In Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha Seats Amid Delimitation

‘Not Even One Seat Is Reduced’, Amit Shah Assures No Reduction In Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha Seats Amid Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has warned that the state could lose up to eight out of its 39 Lok Sabha seats.

‘Not Even One Seat Is Reduced’, Amit Shah Assures No Reduction In Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha Seats Amid Delimitation


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured that Tamil Nadu and other southern states will not lose any Lok Sabha seats due to the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Addressing a gathering in Coimbatore, he emphasized that the BJP-led central government will ensure fair representation for all regions.

“I want to reassure the people of South India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept your interest in mind and will make sure that not even one seat is reduced. And whatever increase happens, southern states will get a fair share. There is no reason to doubt this,” Shah said while inaugurating BJP party offices in Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

His statement comes amid growing concerns in Tamil Nadu over the potential impact of delimitation, particularly after Chief Minister MK Stalin warned that the state could lose up to eight out of its 39 Lok Sabha seats. Stalin has also called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue.

Shah accused Stalin of attempting to divert attention from issues within his government. “The people of Tamil Nadu are being misled. The Modi government has already made it clear in Parliament that not a single seat will be reduced in any southern state after delimitation,” he added.

Delimitation in Parliament

Delimitation, which involves redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on population changes, is expected to be carried out after the 2026 Census. Southern states, which have implemented effective population control measures, have expressed concerns that they might lose seats while northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have seen higher population growth, could gain additional representation.

The Centre has maintained that no state will be penalized for controlling its population and that all regions will receive their due share when the exercise takes place. The Delimitation Commission, which will be formed after the Census, is expected to oversee the process and ensure fair allocation of seats.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Attends Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Foundation, Expresses ‘Heartfelt Gratitude To Sadhguru’

amit shah delimitation lok sabha mk stalin Tamil Nadu

