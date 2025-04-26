Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Not In Favour Of War’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s Pahalgam Attack Response Sparks BJP Ire

‘Not In Favour Of War’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s Pahalgam Attack Response Sparks BJP Ire

Karnataka CM stated that his government would take steps to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state are sent back as per the instructions of the central government.

‘Not In Favour Of War’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s Pahalgam Attack Response Sparks BJP Ire

Siddaramaiah


Amid increasing tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he was not in favour of “war” with Pakistan and cited concerns regarding “security lapse” in the deadly terrorist attack, which killed 26 people.

He advocated for strengthening security in the Kashmir valley to ensure peace.

“There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Karnataka CM stated that his government would take steps to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state are sent back as per the instructions of the central government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Steps will be taken to send back Pakistani citizens as per the instructions of the central government. Information will be obtained about the number of Pakistanis in various cities of the state,” Siddaramaiah said.

BJP criticised Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM’s remarks have invited severe criticism from the BJP. Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, said that the Chief Minister does not have the slightest sense of what to say in any context.

“There has been an attack by Pakistani-sponsored Islamic terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This act carried out by cross-border infiltrators is no longer just a question of national security. It poses a challenge to India’s sovereignty and dignity. In such a situation, the entire country should be one voice, non-partisan. For this, the Central Government has held an all-party meeting and taken all parties into confidence.

All-party support

All parties, including the national leadership of your own Congress party, have unanimously said that they will support any decision taken by the Central Government. Our country has professional armed forces. Our armed forces possess the expertise and experience to determine the appropriate course of action in any given situation. They do not need your advice on this matter, nor do they have any qualification to give advice. Thousands of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Rohingya, and Pakistan are roaming around the state like kings. First, identify them, deport them, and focus on ensuring the safety of Kannadigas. Don’t just unnecessarily poke your nose into matters that don’t concern you,” he said.

The country remains in mourning over the shocking death of 26 people in the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which also left many injured.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Did India Really Suspend Water Flow To Pakistan? Suspension of Indus Water Teaty Explained

Filed under

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pahalgam attack

newsx

Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu
In the wake of the recent

Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre’s Directive Following Pahalgam Attack
The Kailash Mansarovar Ya

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Take Place Between June And August 2025
Visitors to the small byl

Army Demolishes House of Wanted Terrorist in Pulwama After Baisaran Attack
newsx

Viral Video | Massive Fire Erupts At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, Shuts Down Operations, Flights...
A big fire broke out at L

Massive Fire At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport Causes Flight Cancellations
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu

Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu

Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre’s Directive Following Pahalgam Attack

Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre’s Directive Following Pahalgam Attack

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Take Place Between June And August 2025

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Take Place Between June And August 2025

Army Demolishes House of Wanted Terrorist in Pulwama After Baisaran Attack

Army Demolishes House of Wanted Terrorist in Pulwama After Baisaran Attack

Viral Video | Massive Fire Erupts At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, Shuts Down Operations, Flights Cancelled

Viral Video | Massive Fire Erupts At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, Shuts Down Operations, Flights...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After