‘Not In Favour Of War’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s Pahalgam Attack Response Sparks BJP Ire

Karnataka CM stated that his government would take steps to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state are sent back as per the instructions of the central government.

Amid increasing tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he was not in favour of “war” with Pakistan and cited concerns regarding “security lapse” in the deadly terrorist attack, which killed 26 people.

He advocated for strengthening security in the Kashmir valley to ensure peace.

“There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Karnataka CM stated that his government would take steps to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state are sent back as per the instructions of the central government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Steps will be taken to send back Pakistani citizens as per the instructions of the central government. Information will be obtained about the number of Pakistanis in various cities of the state,” Siddaramaiah said.

BJP criticised Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM’s remarks have invited severe criticism from the BJP. Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, said that the Chief Minister does not have the slightest sense of what to say in any context.

“There has been an attack by Pakistani-sponsored Islamic terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This act carried out by cross-border infiltrators is no longer just a question of national security. It poses a challenge to India’s sovereignty and dignity. In such a situation, the entire country should be one voice, non-partisan. For this, the Central Government has held an all-party meeting and taken all parties into confidence.

All-party support

All parties, including the national leadership of your own Congress party, have unanimously said that they will support any decision taken by the Central Government. Our country has professional armed forces. Our armed forces possess the expertise and experience to determine the appropriate course of action in any given situation. They do not need your advice on this matter, nor do they have any qualification to give advice. Thousands of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Rohingya, and Pakistan are roaming around the state like kings. First, identify them, deport them, and focus on ensuring the safety of Kannadigas. Don’t just unnecessarily poke your nose into matters that don’t concern you,” he said.

The country remains in mourning over the shocking death of 26 people in the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which also left many injured.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Did India Really Suspend Water Flow To Pakistan? Suspension of Indus Water Teaty Explained