‘Not Just Grey Hairs’: How A Young Man From Kerala Turned Delhi Train Journey Into A Mission For Older People

When a train journey from Delhi to Kerala turned into a series of heartfelt conversations with senior citizens, a young man found his calling.

Kerala is set to establish India’s first Elderly Commission, marking a major step in addressing the needs of senior citizens in the state. With the fastest-growing elderly population in India, the creation of this commission highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring that older adults are not left behind, both in terms of healthcare and social inclusion.

In the middle of this progressive step, a young changemaker from Kerala, Shijin KP has already been making impacts by working on-ground to uplift elderly lives.

“My friends used to say that I have a ‘Thantha vibe’ (Old vibe), a term used in Kerala to mock people who show more maturity than their age. I never thought that I would start a good initiative like this for senior citizens. A youngster working for the elderly is always a wonder for people,” said Shijin, a former journalist who left his profession to support elderly people.

'How Old Are You' community members

He had the idea of launching a social media community for older people dedicated to their well-being and happiness. Motivated by this, Shijin founded How Old Are You, a WhatsApp-based community program designed to create a safe and engaging space for elderly people.

Originally from Kerala, Shijin now resides in Delhi and has started this initiative with over 400 elderly members. The WhatsApp community provides them with companionship, emotional support, and opportunities to learn and socialize.

The Idea comes from?

Shijin’s inspiration for starting How Old Are You came during a train journey from Delhi to Kerala. While traveling, he met and spoke with several senior citizens who were visiting Delhi as part of an organized tour. Even though they enjoyed the trip, they were unaware that they had paid far more than necessary to witness the national capital. When Shijin pointed this out, an elderly man responded, “We can’t take the risk, dear son. And our children are not ready to take such a tour either. We often feel socially isolated.”

Meet up of elderly

Another conversation during the same journey further strengthened his idea of starting something meaningful for senior citizens. He spoke with a retired KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) clerk who was interestingly learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 62, proving that age should not limit aspirations. Meeting such energetic and insightful seniors made him realize the need for a space where older adults could find mental support, purpose, and joy in their later years.

Why is This the Peak Time to Address Old-Age Issues?

According to data, Kerala’s senior population is projected to reach 8.4 million by 2036. Shijin believes it is crucial to address their problems and quality of life now.

“Aging is no longer just a personal journey but a social challenge that needs deep intervention with the rapid increase in life expectancy. Elderly individuals are often overlooked, their concerns ignored and considered unimportant. We must prioritize them,”Shijin told NewsX.

Why is Kerala Constituting an Elderly Commission?

The urgency of Kerala’s Elderly Commission becomes clear through demographic data. In 1961, the elderly made up 5.1% of Kerala’s population just below the national average. However, the state soon outpaced the rest of India. By 2001, that figure had risen to 10.5%, compared to the national average of 7.5%. In 2015, it reached 13.1%, far above India’s 8.3%. Today, the state has around 4.8 million people aged 60 and above, with nearly 15% of them over the age of 80.

Women make up a large portion of this group, many of them widows. Amid this demographic shift, reports of elder neglect, poverty, and emotional abuse have risen. The upcoming Elderly Commission aims to respond to these challenges with targeted healthcare services, mental health support, and social inclusion programs. From conducting regular medical check-ups to organizing community activities, the commission will work to ensure that older citizens are not left behind in the social fabric of the state.

(Image Credits: Govt of India)

How Old Are You: A Community with a Long-Term Vision

As the founder of this WhatsApp community, Shijin’s aim is to create a platform where senior citizens can maintain their health, continue learning, and form meaningful social connections. The initiative proves that aging is not just about growing older but about embracing new opportunities.

On a monthly basis, How Old Are You conducts various sessions, including technology awareness programs like teaching about the scope of Artificial Intelligence, mental health workshops, and virtual reality experiences for elderly members. Such activities help bridge the generational gap and ensure that senior citizens remain engaged with the modern world. If any member says they are unwell, the team organizes quick online meet-ups to lift their spirits. How Old Are You serves as a reminder that old age is not an end, but a new beginning filled with possibilities.

Rapid Growth in Elderly Population

India’s senior population currently comprises over 10% of the total population approximately 104 million people. This number is expected to rise to 158 million by 2025 and to 319 million (19.5% of the population) by 2050. With increasing life expectancy, the country is experiencing a rapid rise in its elderly population, which is likely to bring both social and economic challenges.

In such a situation, initiatives like How Old Are You are the need of the hour. Community members have opened up about their struggles with social isolation:

“Older citizens experience loneliness due to a lack of social interaction, especially because their children are living abroad,” said Shijin.

“Financial insecurity is another major concern. They depend on their children for financial support, which may not always be reliable. From my conversations, I also understood that limited access to healthcare is a serious issue. A lack of geriatric services often leaves seniors struggling with chronic illnesses and mental health challenges.”

'How Old Are You' gathering

Initially, many members were skeptical of How Old Are You, having come across online scams and frauds. But once they attended the sessions, they realized the genuine intent behind the initiative and began to appreciate Shijin’s work. Older adults are frequently targeted by financial scams, including investment fraud and identity theft.

“I was lacking engagement opportunities. Now, with activities tailored to my interests, there is a sense of purpose and fulfillment in my life,” said Shobha Nair, an artist and member of the How Old Are You community.

“Our Gatherings Feel Like a Family”

“The initiative has now grown into a thriving community where seniors share their experiences, learn new skills, and find companionship,” shared one participant.

“Our gatherings feel like a family. We play, laugh, share stories, and even shed tears when parting. It’s a space where we support each other. This initiative has given us a sense of belonging.”

Another member, K.V. Sreedharan Nair, added: “Despite being young, Shijin manages our senior group with incredible dedication. He frequently checks in on us, organizes camps, and brings us together.”

How Old Are You began by teaching senior citizens how to use technology, including basic WhatsApp functions, video calling, and internet navigation. Over time, it expanded to include mental health sessions, meet-ups, and interactive programs. Many seniors were initially surprised that a young person was dedicating time to support them, but Shijin’s sincerity earned their trust.

Future Plans and Challenges

Under the How Old Are You initiative, a new product called Muthassi Soap is planned to be made by elderly people in the community. Through this, Shijin hopes to support seniors financially by helping them earn an income from the profits of the soap-making venture.

“We will provide training and raw materials to the elderly,” said Shijin. He is also planning to develop brain exercise apps designed specifically for older people. Shijin sees this as the right time and a great opportunity to expand his initiative with the help of government funding and societal support.

Shijin’s story is a reminder that small steps taken with sincerity can lead to huge impacts. In a world that often forgets its elderly, How Old Are You is making sure they are heard, respected, and celebrated. “This is the peak time to address the concerns of senior citizens. It is crucial to ensure the dignity and well-being of elderly people in India” he said.

