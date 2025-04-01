‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations

Environmental activists and student groups have raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of developing the land, citing fears that the government’s plan may harm the biodiversity on the HCU campus.

Amid growing protests over a 400-acre land dispute near Hyderabad Central University (HCU), the Telangana government has come forward with a clarification, asserting that it has not taken even an inch of HCU land. The government officials made this statement following mounting opposition from student groups, environmental activists, and political parties regarding the proposed auction of the land.

Government’s Stand on the Land Issue

At a joint press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industry and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy addressed the controversy. They highlighted that the Telangana government took control of the disputed land only after winning a court case. The ministers emphasized that the move was essential to prevent valuable government land from being seized by private entities.

Vikramarka stressed that the land would be utilized for setting up IT companies, which could provide employment opportunities for the youth. “We fought for this land in court, and our victory ensures that this public asset remains in the hands of the government,” Vikramarka explained.

History of the Land Dispute

The land in question had previously been allotted to HCU in the 1990s. However, the 400 acres were transferred to a private company, IMG Bharatha, by the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in 1996. The Congress government, under Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, later canceled this allotment. IMG Bharatha challenged the cancellation in court, but after prolonged legal battles, the Telangana government succeeded in reclaiming the land.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Telangana government’s stand is that it has protected the land from private entities and is now planning to develop IT parks and infrastructure, following the successful models of HITEC City and Knowledge City, both of which have created numerous job opportunities in the region.

Environmental Concerns and Assurances

Environmental activists and student groups have raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of developing the land, citing fears that the government’s plan may harm the biodiversity on the HCU campus. Addressing these concerns, Minister Srinivasa Reddy assured that the government would ensure the protection of the university’s biodiversity. He reminded the public that the government had not seized any land from HCU, out of the total 1,525 acres originally allocated to the university.

Srinivasa Reddy also questioned why the opposition, particularly the BRS, had not considered environmental protection when granting permissions for high-rise buildings near the university campus.

Political Allegations and Response

The ministers also took aim at the opposition parties, particularly the BRS and BJP, accusing them of spreading misinformation for political gain. They warned of strict action against anyone hindering the government’s development plans. Vikramarka accused the BRS of failing to take action during its 10-year tenure, while the Congress government has taken the initiative to safeguard the public land.

ALSO READ: ‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion