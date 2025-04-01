Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations

‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations

Environmental activists and student groups have raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of developing the land, citing fears that the government’s plan may harm the biodiversity on the HCU campus.

‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations

HCU land dispute


Amid growing protests over a 400-acre land dispute near Hyderabad Central University (HCU), the Telangana government has come forward with a clarification, asserting that it has not taken even an inch of HCU land. The government officials made this statement following mounting opposition from student groups, environmental activists, and political parties regarding the proposed auction of the land.

Government’s Stand on the Land Issue

At a joint press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industry and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy addressed the controversy. They highlighted that the Telangana government took control of the disputed land only after winning a court case. The ministers emphasized that the move was essential to prevent valuable government land from being seized by private entities.

Vikramarka stressed that the land would be utilized for setting up IT companies, which could provide employment opportunities for the youth. “We fought for this land in court, and our victory ensures that this public asset remains in the hands of the government,” Vikramarka explained.

History of the Land Dispute

The land in question had previously been allotted to HCU in the 1990s. However, the 400 acres were transferred to a private company, IMG Bharatha, by the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in 1996. The Congress government, under Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, later canceled this allotment. IMG Bharatha challenged the cancellation in court, but after prolonged legal battles, the Telangana government succeeded in reclaiming the land.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Telangana government’s stand is that it has protected the land from private entities and is now planning to develop IT parks and infrastructure, following the successful models of HITEC City and Knowledge City, both of which have created numerous job opportunities in the region.

Environmental Concerns and Assurances

Environmental activists and student groups have raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of developing the land, citing fears that the government’s plan may harm the biodiversity on the HCU campus. Addressing these concerns, Minister Srinivasa Reddy assured that the government would ensure the protection of the university’s biodiversity. He reminded the public that the government had not seized any land from HCU, out of the total 1,525 acres originally allocated to the university.

Srinivasa Reddy also questioned why the opposition, particularly the BRS, had not considered environmental protection when granting permissions for high-rise buildings near the university campus.

Political Allegations and Response

The ministers also took aim at the opposition parties, particularly the BRS and BJP, accusing them of spreading misinformation for political gain. They warned of strict action against anyone hindering the government’s development plans. Vikramarka accused the BRS of failing to take action during its 10-year tenure, while the Congress government has taken the initiative to safeguard the public land.

ALSO READ: ‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion

Filed under

Hyderabad University land dispute Telangana CM

Kristin Cavallari has fin

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth
Amid growing protests ove

‘Not Taken Away Even One Inch Of Land’ Telangana Government Responds To Opposition Allegations
A serious incident occurr

Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston
Jammu and Kashmir Chief M

‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion
Buzz Williams has been of

Maryland Names Buzz Williams As New Head Coach, Begins New Era For Terps Basketball
A devastating explosion a

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston

Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston

‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion

‘Not Acceptable’ Says Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill, Opposes It Ahead Of Lok Sabha Discussion

Maryland Names Buzz Williams As New Head Coach, Begins New Era For Terps Basketball

Maryland Names Buzz Williams As New Head Coach, Begins New Era For Terps Basketball

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Entertainment

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture