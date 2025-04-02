Home
Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On Waqf Amendment Bill

Gogoi accused the government of hypocrisy, stating that while it claims to be sympathetic towards minorities, its actions contradict this stance. He pointed out recent instances where people were not allowed to offer Eid prayers in public spaces under BJP-led state governments.

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On Waqf Amendment Bill


In a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly opposed the BJP-led government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it an attack on the Constitution. He outlined four key motives behind the bill:

  1. To dilute the Indian Constitution.
  2. To defame the minority community in India.
  3. To divide Indian society.
  4. To disenfranchise minority communities.

Gogoi accused the government of hypocrisy, stating that while it claims to be sympathetic towards minorities, its actions contradict this stance. He pointed out recent instances where people were not allowed to offer Eid prayers in public spaces under BJP-led state governments. “How can you speak about minority welfare when you don’t even allow people to practice their faith freely?” he asked.

He also questioned the lack of minority representation within the ruling party, asking, “How many MPs from minority communities are present in your Lok Sabha?”

Questioning Religious Discrimination

Gogoi raised concerns about a clause in the bill referring to the Registration of Religious Associations (RRA), which states that any person demonstrating that they practice Islam must prove it. “Why is such a certificate only required for Muslims? Will you ask for similar proof from other religious communities?” he asked, highlighting what he sees as an inherent bias in the bill.

Allegations of Land Grabbing

He further claimed that the real motive behind the bill was to spread misinformation and target specific communities for political gains. “Today, they have their eyes set on the land of a particular community. Tomorrow, they will move on to other marginalized groups,” he warned.

The Role of Minorities in India’s Freedom Struggle

Gogoi accused the BJP of attempting to discredit a community that played a crucial role in India’s independence movement. He reminded the House of the contributions of Muslims in major historical events:

  • The 1857 Revolt, where many Muslim leaders, including Mangal Pandey’s comrades, sacrificed their lives.
  • The Quit India Movement, where Muslim leaders stood alongside others for India’s freedom.
  • The Dandi March of 1930, which received strong support from Muslim activists.
  • The rejection of the British colonial policy of Divide and Rule in 1956.
  • The opposition to Jinnah’s Two-Nation Theory, proving their commitment to a united India.

“Divide and Rule” Strategy

Gogoi alleged that the bill is a modern adaptation of the British Divide and Rule policy. “While our ancestors were fighting the British, some people were busy writing mercy petitions,” he remarked, in a veiled dig at the BJP’s ideological forebears. He emphasized that many Indian Muslims had even sacrificed their lives in Egypt while fighting against colonial oppression.

Ending his speech, Gogoi warned that such divisive legislation would only weaken India’s social fabric. “This is not about governance—this is about targeting, excluding, and controlling a particular community. And history will remember this moment,” he said.

The debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill continues to fuel political tensions, with the Opposition adamant that the proposed changes threaten the inclusivity and secular fabric of the nation.

Gaurav Gogoi On Waqf Bill

