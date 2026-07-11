NPPA Fixes Prices Of 39 New Medicines For Diabetes, BP, HIV And Heart Disease: Check Full List Here

Retail prices have been fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) of 39 newly formulated drugs as per the Drugs (Price Control) Order (DPCO), 2013. This list includes drugs that are used to treat patients suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV, heart diseases, and eye infections. The notification has been made on 8th July, which is a retail price fixing notification and not a price reduction notification.

Among the medicines, Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets for hypertension have been priced at Rs 14.74 per tablet, Nepafenac + Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution at Rs 68.64 per ml, and Clopidogrel + Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsules at Rs 6.37 per capsule.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the retail price of 39 medicines including that for hypertension, diabetes heart disease etc pic.twitter.com/7vpm5U9cCC — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

Retailers must display price lists

The NPPA reminded retailers and dealers to prominently display the price lists provided by manufacturers. Quoting the DPCO, 2013, it said, “As per para 24(4) of DPCO, 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display the price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same.”

Manufacturers face action for non-compliance

The authority also warned that manufacturers or marketing companies failing to comply with the notified retail prices will have to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest.

The notification stated, “In case the retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification and notes specified hereinabove, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.”

Full list of medicines that come under the notification

No. Medicine/Formulation Retail Price 1 Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Succinate (ER) Tablets ₹12.03/tablet 2 Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets ₹27.31/tablet 3 Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Tablets ₹19.53/tablet 4 Aspirin (Gastro-Resistant) + Atorvastatin Capsules ₹3.67/capsule 5 Aspirin + Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules ₹8.86/capsule 6 Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets ₹31.73/tablet 7 Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets (10 mg) ₹21.36/tablet 8 Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets ₹14.87/tablet 9 Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets (20 mg) ₹15.01/tablet 10 Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets ₹12.71/tablet 11 Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets (2.5 mg/40 mg) ₹10.83/tablet 12 Cetirizine Hydrochloride Drops ₹8.55/ml 13 Clobazam Oral Suspension ₹2.80/ml 14 Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablets ₹19.30/tablet 15 Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets ₹14.88/tablet 16 Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets (25 mg) ₹17.17/tablet 17 Nebivolol Hydrochloride + Amlodipine Tablets ₹13.72/tablet 18 Olmesartan Medoxomil + Amlodipine Tablets ₹14.80/tablet 19 Phenylephrine HCl + Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Eye Drops ₹8.35/ml 20 Polmacoxib + Paracetamol Tablets ₹11.79/tablet 21 Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets ₹13.03/tablet 22 Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (80/12.5 mg) ₹21.40/tablet 23 Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (40/6.25 mg) ₹11.80/tablet 24 Telmisartan + Cilnidipine Tablets ₹13.24/tablet 25 Telmisartan + Cilnidipine + Chlorthalidone Tablets ₹16.17/tablet 26 Torsemide + Spironolactone Tablets ₹3.71/tablet 27 Trypsin + Chymotrypsin + Aceclofenac + Paracetamol Tablets ₹13.02/tablet 28 Vitamin D3 Oral Solution ₹15.88/ml 29 Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection ₹60,238.27/vial 30 Netarsudil + Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution ₹362.57/ml 31 Imatinib Oral Solution ₹59.61/ml 32 Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets (5/2.5/40 mg) ₹12.81/tablet 33 Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets (5/5/40 mg) ₹14.74/tablet 34 Nepafenac + Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution ₹68.64/ml 35 Combikit of Darunavir + Ritonavir + Dolutegravir Tablets ₹330.40/kit 36 Clopidogrel + Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsules ₹6.37/capsule 37 Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets ₹8.85/tablet 38 Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets ₹13.27/tablet 39 Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets (50/1000/1 mg) ₹11.75/tablet

(with inputs from ANI)

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