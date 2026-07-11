NPPA Fixes Prices Of 39 New Medicines For Diabetes, BP, HIV And Heart Disease: Check Full List Here

Retail prices have been fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) of 39 newly formulated drugs as per the Drugs (Price Control) Order (DPCO), 2013. This list includes drugs that are used to treat patients suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV, heart diseases, and eye infections. The notification has been made on 8th July, which is a retail price fixing notification and not a price reduction notification.
Among the medicines, Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets for hypertension have been priced at Rs 14.74 per tablet, Nepafenac + Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution at Rs 68.64 per ml, and Clopidogrel + Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsules at Rs 6.37 per capsule.
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the retail price of 39 medicines including that for hypertension, diabetes heart disease etc pic.twitter.com/7vpm5U9cCC
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
Retailers must display price lists
The NPPA reminded retailers and dealers to prominently display the price lists provided by manufacturers. Quoting the DPCO, 2013, it said, “As per para 24(4) of DPCO, 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display the price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same.”
Manufacturers face action for non-compliance
The authority also warned that manufacturers or marketing companies failing to comply with the notified retail prices will have to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest.
The notification stated, “In case the retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification and notes specified hereinabove, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.”
Full list of medicines that come under the notification
|No.
|Medicine/Formulation
|Retail Price
|1
|Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Succinate (ER) Tablets
|₹12.03/tablet
|2
|Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets
|₹27.31/tablet
|3
|Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Tablets
|₹19.53/tablet
|4
|Aspirin (Gastro-Resistant) + Atorvastatin Capsules
|₹3.67/capsule
|5
|Aspirin + Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules
|₹8.86/capsule
|6
|Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets
|₹31.73/tablet
|7
|Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets (10 mg)
|₹21.36/tablet
|8
|Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets
|₹14.87/tablet
|9
|Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets (20 mg)
|₹15.01/tablet
|10
|Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets
|₹12.71/tablet
|11
|Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets (2.5 mg/40 mg)
|₹10.83/tablet
|12
|Cetirizine Hydrochloride Drops
|₹8.55/ml
|13
|Clobazam Oral Suspension
|₹2.80/ml
|14
|Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablets
|₹19.30/tablet
|15
|Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets
|₹14.88/tablet
|16
|Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets (25 mg)
|₹17.17/tablet
|17
|Nebivolol Hydrochloride + Amlodipine Tablets
|₹13.72/tablet
|18
|Olmesartan Medoxomil + Amlodipine Tablets
|₹14.80/tablet
|19
|Phenylephrine HCl + Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Eye Drops
|₹8.35/ml
|20
|Polmacoxib + Paracetamol Tablets
|₹11.79/tablet
|21
|Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets
|₹13.03/tablet
|22
|Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (80/12.5 mg)
|₹21.40/tablet
|23
|Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (40/6.25 mg)
|₹11.80/tablet
|24
|Telmisartan + Cilnidipine Tablets
|₹13.24/tablet
|25
|Telmisartan + Cilnidipine + Chlorthalidone Tablets
|₹16.17/tablet
|26
|Torsemide + Spironolactone Tablets
|₹3.71/tablet
|27
|Trypsin + Chymotrypsin + Aceclofenac + Paracetamol Tablets
|₹13.02/tablet
|28
|Vitamin D3 Oral Solution
|₹15.88/ml
|29
|Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection
|₹60,238.27/vial
|30
|Netarsudil + Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution
|₹362.57/ml
|31
|Imatinib Oral Solution
|₹59.61/ml
|32
|Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets (5/2.5/40 mg)
|₹12.81/tablet
|33
|Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets (5/5/40 mg)
|₹14.74/tablet
|34
|Nepafenac + Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution
|₹68.64/ml
|35
|Combikit of Darunavir + Ritonavir + Dolutegravir Tablets
|₹330.40/kit
|36
|Clopidogrel + Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsules
|₹6.37/capsule
|37
|Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets
|₹8.85/tablet
|38
|Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets
|₹13.27/tablet
|39
|Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets (50/1000/1 mg)
|₹11.75/tablet
(with inputs from ANI)
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Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.