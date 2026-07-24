NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

The NTA crackdown has intensified with the National Testing Agency terminating 47 officials as part of a major overhaul following the paper leak controversy. Sources said legal and criminal action will also be initiated against some of those removed from service. The action comes as the Centre rolls out a series of measures aimed at restoring confidence in public examinations after the NEET-UG controversy triggered nationwide protests.

The move is being described as the sixth major decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against examination malpractice. The NTA crackdown follows repeated assurances from the Prime Minister that strict action would be taken against those responsible for jeopardising students’ futures.

NTA crackdown expands with legal changes and special court

Alongside the action against officials, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The amendment Bill is expected to be taken up in Parliament on Monday.

A dedicated Fast Track Court has also been established at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court to hear offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and related cases. All pending cases will be transferred to the designated court. The Delhi High Court has posted Judge Anu Grover Baliga from the Tis Hazari Mediation Centre to Rouse Avenue Court as the Special Judge.

NTA crackdown follows PM Modi’s warning on paper leaks

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth. He announced the creation of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment in paper leak cases, directed authorities to take all necessary steps and asserted that those who try to harm the future of young people would not be spared.

The NTA crackdown comes months after the NEET-UG examination had to be conducted again in June following the cancellation of the May test over a paper leak.

NTA crackdown comes as protests and reforms continue

The Centre has also reshuffled senior officials in the Education Ministry. Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed Higher Education Secretary, TK Anil Kumar will head the School Education Department, while former Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has been transferred as Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

Meanwhile, protests over the examination issue continue in Delhi. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk recently ended his 26-day hunger strike, while opposition parties continue backing the agitation. On Friday, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held their second meeting with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who presented three key demands and five suggestions for examination reforms.

After the meeting, Nadda said, “The meeting went on for almost two hours…They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government.”

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