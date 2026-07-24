LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

NTA terminated 47 officials as part of a major overhaul over the NEET paper leak row. The Centre also approved legal reforms and set up a fast-track court.

NTA crackdown begins as 47 officials terminated (Image: ANI, file photo)
NTA crackdown begins as 47 officials terminated (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 21:51 IST

The NTA crackdown has intensified with the National Testing Agency terminating 47 officials as part of a major overhaul following the paper leak controversy. Sources said legal and criminal action will also be initiated against some of those removed from service. The action comes as the Centre rolls out a series of measures aimed at restoring confidence in public examinations after the NEET-UG controversy triggered nationwide protests.

The move is being described as the sixth major decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against examination malpractice. The NTA crackdown follows repeated assurances from the Prime Minister that strict action would be taken against those responsible for jeopardising students’ futures.

You Might Be Interested In

NTA crackdown expands with legal changes and special court

Alongside the action against officials, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The amendment Bill is expected to be taken up in Parliament on Monday.

A dedicated Fast Track Court has also been established at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court to hear offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and related cases. All pending cases will be transferred to the designated court. The Delhi High Court has posted Judge Anu Grover Baliga from the Tis Hazari Mediation Centre to Rouse Avenue Court as the Special Judge.

NTA crackdown follows PM Modi’s warning on paper leaks

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth. He announced the creation of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment in paper leak cases, directed authorities to take all necessary steps and asserted that those who try to harm the future of young people would not be spared.

The NTA crackdown comes months after the NEET-UG examination had to be conducted again in June following the cancellation of the May test over a paper leak.

NTA crackdown comes as protests and reforms continue

The Centre has also reshuffled senior officials in the Education Ministry. Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed Higher Education Secretary, TK Anil Kumar will head the School Education Department, while former Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has been transferred as Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

Meanwhile, protests over the examination issue continue in Delhi. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk recently ended his 26-day hunger strike, while opposition parties continue backing the agitation. On Friday, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held their second meeting with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who presented three key demands and five suggestions for examination reforms.

After the meeting, Nadda said, “The meeting went on for almost two hours…They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government.”

Also Read: Sher Singh Waves ‘Resignation’ Letter At Jantar Mantar; Uttarakhand Police Says He’s Already Suspended   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown
Tags: CJP protesthome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours

Sher Singh Waves ‘Resignation’ Letter At Jantar Mantar; Uttarakhand Police Says He’s Already Suspended

Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign? Govt Seeks Time Till Saturday, Says CJP After Meeting JP Nadda

Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Rs 3,030-Crore Bhavya Rasayan Yojana, Rs 1,264-Crore Railway Project Cleared

National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 to be Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi; Nationwide Nominations Now Open

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim

LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation

Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

WWE Smack Down Preview, Match Card And Live Streaming Details: CM Punk And Gunther To Appear | Interim WWE Women’s Championship Match Qualifiers

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown
NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown
NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown
NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

QUICK LINKS