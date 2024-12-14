Nuh Violence: Woman Dies In Fire During Clashes Between Two Groups In Haryana

Violence has erupted once again in Nuh, Haryana, resulting in the death of a woman. The incident occurred in Laharwadi village, under the Puhana police station area, where clashes between two groups escalated into stone pelting and violence. During the altercation, a woman was reportedly set on fire, leading to her death. To control the situation, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village.

Details of the Incident

The violence broke out on Friday evening, when old disputes between two factions resurfaced. In the ensuing chaos, stones were thrown, and fire broke out, causing the death of a woman. Her family alleges that she was set on fire by the accused during the stone pelting. However, the opposing side claims that it was a case of self-immolation. Police have registered a case under various sections and are actively investigating the matter. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The deceased woman’s brother stated that the accused threw petrol on his sister during the stone pelting and set her on fire, causing her to burn alive. The woman, who was physically challenged, was living with her father after a divorce. The other group insists that it was a case of self-immolation. Tensions are high in the village following her death.Earlier, both groups had been called to the office of the DSP to resolve an ongoing dispute. The victim’s family had demanded the arrest of the accused, while some villagers urged that the accused be allowed to return to the village. This escalated into a confrontation, eventually leading to stone pelting and the tragic death of the woman.

Background of the Conflict

The violence is rooted in a previous incident. On May 9, 2024, a dispute over soil being dumped in a field between two groups led to the injury of Rizwan, who later died during treatment. The victim’s family had filed a complaint, and the police arrested two individuals. However, several accused remained at large. On December 13, when some of the fugitives returned to the village, the situation became tense, leading to the clashes.

Ongoing Investigation

The police confirmed that they received information about the woman being set on fire with petrol. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The deceased woman was identified as the daughter of Mohd. Yakub, aged about 32 years. Several people have been named as accused in the case, and some arrests have already been made.

The investigation is ongoing as the police continue to gather evidence and manage the tense situation in the village.