Numbers Aren’t Important: CDS Admits To Initial Jet Losses, Stresses Tactical Recovery

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) suffered fighter jet losses in the early stages of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan, attributing the setbacks to tactical missteps that were swiftly addressed. His remarks came during interviews on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, General Chauhan said, “What is important is not the jet being down, but why they were being downed. What mistakes were made — those are important. Numbers are not important.” While he did not disclose the exact number of aircraft lost, his emphasis remained firmly on the corrective measures taken in the aftermath of the losses.

In response to Pakistan’s claims that six Indian jets were shot down between May 7 and 10, General Chauhan dismissed the figures as “absolutely incorrect.” He acknowledged, however, that initial IAF sorties faced challenges, but the forces quickly recalibrated their strategy and resumed long-range targeting operations within 48 hours.

During the operation — a direct military response to the Pahalgam terror attack — India employed a combination of SCALP missiles launched from Rafale fighter jets and BrahMos cruise missiles fired from Su-30MKI aircraft. This was part of Operation Sindoor, under which the IAF targeted nine known terror camps and 13 military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Combat Comes with Costs, Say Top Officials

Echoing the CDS’s stance, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, addressed the media on May 11 and reinforced the idea that losses in warfare are inevitable. “We are in a combat scenario; losses are a part of combat,” Bharti stated, declining to share further details on platforms or figures.

“The question you must ask is whether we have achieved our objective of decimating the terrorist camps. The answer is a thumping yes,” he said, noting that all IAF pilots involved had returned safely to Indian soil.

Though an official IAF spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics of the errors made during the first wave of sorties, insiders familiar with the matter indicated that adjustments were made to both flight patterns and weapon deployment tactics shortly after the initial wave met resistance.

The brief but intense engagement, lasting from May 7 to May 10, marked one of the most significant aerial escalations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in recent years, involving fighter jets, drones, cruise missiles, and long-range artillery strikes.

