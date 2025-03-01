Kartikeya said that NXT aims to foster a sense of shared purpose, truly embracing our Vedic philosophy of one world, which aligns perfectly with the mission of Vishwa Mitra Bharat.

As Prime Minister Modi arrived to inaugurate the World channel at the NXT Conclave, Rajya Sabha MP Karitkeya Sharma gave a welcoming speech. Sharma also thanked other dignitaries who graced the event. “Ladies and gentlemen, it is an honor for me to welcome you all on behalf of NewsX, where we are not only rooted in the ethos of true, independent, inclusive journalism but also in the vision to facilitate a dialog-rich platform for the global changemakers across fields,” added Kartikeya.

‘NXT Stands Apart In Its Concept And Ambition’: MP Kartikeya Sharma

MP Kartikeya Sharma, while addressing, said, “Bharat has not just seen development; we have witnessed a transformational journey from being the world’s fastest-growing economy to becoming a nation known for innovation, infrastructure, inclusivity, and resilience. Every step we have taken has been guided by a bold idea. By 2047, something never envisioned by anyone earlier. It is with this zeal that we have launched an NXT, a platform that stands apart in its concept and ambition.”

“NXT is not just an event; it is a bold step towards creating a global, collaborative ecosystem with thought leaders, thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from all across the world,” he further added.

‘NXT’s Vision Aligns With Your Vision Of ‘Vishwa Mitra Bharat”: MP Kartikeya Sharma

Further, he added, “And this vision aligns perfectly with your mission of Vishwa Mitra Bharat, where Barrett plays a leading role in solving global challenges and shaping the future of the world.”

Kartikeya also recalled a verse from the movie ‘Star Wars’, which says, ‘To boldly go where no man has gone before.’ “Under your leadership, when Chandrayaan landed on the lunar south pole, we proudly announced that Bharat is ready and boldly to go where no one has gone before. Dear Prime Minister, you would be happy to know that over the course of our sessions, we have hosted renowned physicists, futurists, and astronauts and given our rising space powers,” he added.

Kartikeya Sharma Calls ‘NewsX World’ A Powerful Voice

Kartikeya said, “In a highly diverse country like ours, it is about time we take control of our narrative and tell our stories to the world based on such ideas and ideals. The news world comes as a powerful and much-needed voice, one that represents not just India but the wider Indo-Pacific region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Asia, Eastern Africa, and beyond.”

“At a time when the global narrative is often shaped by a handful of platforms, NewsX World offers a fresh, balanced, and impartial alternative, ensuring that voices, aspirations, and priorities of this emerging region are heard loud and clear. With real-time coverage in 25 languages and a global network of experienced journalists, NewsX World delivers authentic stories and insightful perspectives, helping shape a more inclusive and accurate global conversation one where India and the Indo-Pacific region take the rightful place.”

About NXT Conclave

The world is entering a new era of progress, with breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, green energy, space exploration, finance, healthcare, and governance transforming the way we live and work. NXT Conclave 2025 will be India’s answer to Davos—an annual powerhouse of ideas where governments, corporations, and visionaries converge to shape policies, unveil breakthrough innovations, and set the course for the future. Designed as a catalyst for real-world impact, NXT will feature exclusive large-scale project inaugurations, world-first research announcements, and high-stake closed-door discussions reaching millions.

