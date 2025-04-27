Nyay Zarur Milega: PM Modi Starts His 121st Mann Ki Baat With Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began this month’s Mann Ki Baat with a heavy heart, recalling the “deep pain” felt by every citizen after the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Modi reminded listeners that Jammu and Kashmir had just begun to see a return of normalcy—schools and colleges were bustling, infrastructure projects moved ahead rapidly, democracy strengthened, tourism flourished, and new opportunities emerged for young people. “Our enemies could not bear this progress,” he said, “and struck at Pahalgam to shatter our hopes.”

Yet, he urged, this very act of brutality has only steeled the nation’s determination. “Today, our country stands shoulder to shoulder against terror,” the Prime Minister declared. He praised the outpouring of sympathy from around the globe—world leaders have called, written letters, and sent messages condemning the carnage. “The entire world stands with us in this fight,” he affirmed.

Assuring bereaved families once more, Modi vowed that justice would be swift and severe for those who plotted this atrocity. His message was clear: in grief there is strength, and from unity comes the power to overcome even the darkest moments.

