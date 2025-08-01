OPS Meets Stalin After Quitting BJP-Led NDA: New Alliance In The Making?

In a significant political shift ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) has formally withdrawn his support from the BJP-led NDA alliance. The development comes as OPS expressed his disappointment at being excluded from high-profile meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during their recent visits to Tamil Nadu.

The rift was confirmed by Panruti Ramachandran, a senior OPS loyalist, during a press interaction where he said, “The reason is widely known.” He added that OPS’ next political move will be announced soon, hinting at the possibility of a new alliance: “A right alliance to lead the people in the right direction will materialise in the future.” For now, OPS plans to travel across the state ahead of the upcoming polls.

Why the Exit Matters: OPS and the Thevar Vote Bank

OPS, a three-time MLA from Bodinayakkanur in the southern Theni district, commands considerable influence among the Thevar community, which accounts for 10–12% of Tamil Nadu’s population. His departure from the BJP fold is expected to split the Thevar vote, a significant chunk of which traditionally supports the AIADMK.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the AIADMK secured 15 seats from southern regions, thanks to the Thevar base. Losing OPS’s backing could dent both the AIADMK’s and BJP’s prospects in a state where they have long struggled to win over a majority of voters.

Alliance with DMK? Meetings Fuel Speculation

Adding fuel to speculation, OPS met Chief Minister MK Stalin twice on Thursday once in what was described as a “chance encounter” during a morning walk and again later at the CM’s residence, where Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present. A video released by the DMK’s social media team showed all three leaders in a relaxed and friendly conversation.

Sources confirmed that OPS inquired about Stalin’s health, as the CM had recently been discharged from a hospital after undergoing a “therapeutic procedure” to correct variations in heart rate. However, the meeting has triggered speculation of a possible DMK-OPS alliance ahead of 2026.

But such a partnership could backfire among OPS’s base, as many view the DMK as a traditional rival of AIADMK stalwart J Jayalalithaa, who had handpicked OPS as her interim successor. Any tie-up with DMK could alienate loyal AIADMK cadres and Thevar supporters.

Other Political Options: Solo, BJP Return, or Vijay’s TVK

OPS now faces a few potential paths:

Go Solo: Contesting the 2026 election independently could further erode AIADMK’s base by splitting Thevar votes in the south. Although recent solo runs have been unsuccessful, he could still play the kingmaker in a tightly contested Assembly. Rejoin BJP-Led NDA: OPS was part of the NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha election after the AIADMK had already exited the alliance. A return to the NDA would depend on reconciliation with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), which looks unlikely given their deep-rooted factional rivalry. Tie-Up with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK): The entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay has disrupted political equations. His new party has criticised the BJP and DMK, but not the AIADMK, leaving room for a possible OPS-TVK alliance. However, this too may require EPS’s approval, a hurdle for OPS.

Impact on 2026 Elections

The fragmentation of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is intensifying. The BJP, which had hoped to unite both EPS and OPS under its umbrella, is now left trying to recalibrate its strategy. OPS’s exit weakens the BJP’s attempts to consolidate anti-DMK votes and crack the Tamil voter base, a long-elusive goal for the national party.

In western Tamil Nadu, where the Gounder vote gave the AIADMK 44 seats in 2021, support remains crucial. In the south, the loss of Thevar support courtesy of OPS’s exit may deliver another blow to the alliance’s chances.

Despite being sidelined in recent years, OPS remains a critical figure, especially among ground-level AIADMK workers who still see him as the true political heir to Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

