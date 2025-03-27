O Panneerselvam Welcomes AIADMK-BJP Talks; EPS Meets Amit Shah – Will Alliance Help Or Hurt AIADMK?

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) has reaffirmed his support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and expressed openness to AIADMK rejoining the BJP. His remarks come amid renewed discussions about potential political alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

OPS Welcomes AIADMK-BJP Reunion Talks

Speaking to India Today, OPS stated that he remains a part of the NDA and welcomed any move for AIADMK to reunite with the BJP. When asked about the possibility of leading AIADMK in the future, he responded, “The future will decide.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His comments follow AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s (EPS) statement that discussions about alliances will take place closer to the elections, given that there is still a year to go.

EPS’s Meeting With Amit Shah Fuels Speculation

On March 26, EPS met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering speculation about AIADMK’s potential return to the BJP-led NDA. After the meeting, EPS clarified that the AIADMK’s ideology remains unchanged, even if alliances may shift based on circumstances. “Alliance talks will happen as the election nears. Alliance is different from ideology. Our ideology remains the same while alliances will change based on the situation,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

EPS emphasized that his discussions with Shah primarily revolved around people’s issues and governance concerns.

Reported AIADMK Concerns Over Annamalai’s Role

According to sources, EPS reportedly conveyed concerns about Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai’s influence in the state. AIADMK leaders have been critical of Annamalai’s approach to Tamil Nadu politics, which has led to tensions between the two parties in the past. EPS is believed to have signaled a preference for a reduced role for Annamalai should AIADMK rejoin the BJP-led alliance.

Additionally, sources suggest that EPS dismissed any concerns regarding figures like TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala, and OPS when discussing alliance-related matters with BJP leaders.

Senior AIADMK Leaders Present at Meeting

The meeting in Delhi included key AIADMK leaders, including SP Velumani and KP Munusamy. This comes after EPS had earlier hinted at his party’s willingness to collaborate with “like-minded parties” to challenge the ruling DMK in the upcoming elections.

Political Landscape in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK and BJP previously shared an alliance in Tamil Nadu but parted ways due to differences. While BJP has been working on strengthening its presence in the state, AIADMK has maintained its position as the principal opposition to the ruling DMK.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections approaching, discussions on possible realignments continue to shape the state’s political landscape. Whether AIADMK and BJP will reunite remains to be seen as alliance negotiations unfold in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments