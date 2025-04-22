Obituary Of An Indian Army Legend – Gen AS Kalkat

General AS Kalkat, who commanded the Indian Peacekeeping Force during its tumultuous mission in Sri Lanka, left behind a legacy of unyielding courage and leadership. From navigating logistical hurdles to standing firm against political pressure, his unwavering resolve shaped India’s military history in the region.

Gen Kalkat took command of the IPKF during a critical phase (1987-1990), overseeing India’s first overseas military deployment post-Independence. Tasked with enforcing the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord, he led operations under challenging circumstances, including the capture of Jaffna—a mission executed with significant casualties but notable bravery, earning a Param Vir Chakra for one of his men.

Before his Sri Lanka assignment, he was in London on a fellowship but was called back midway to assume command. His tenure was marked by logistical hurdles—lack of proper maps (initially relying on a tourist pamphlet) and language barriers, as most troops did not speak Tamil. Despite political complexities and shifting objectives, Gen Kalkat upheld his duty with resolve.

A defining moment came when Sri Lanka’s President Premadasa demanded the IPKF’s withdrawal. Gen Kalkat stood firm, ready to defend his forces, and leveraged India’s air power to deter escalation. His strategic withdrawal ensured no repeat of chaotic pullouts like the U.S. in Vietnam or the Soviets in Afghanistan.

Reflecting later, he noted the flawed Accord, emphasizing that political conflicts require political solutions—a lesson he believed India and the world learned the hard way.

Gen Kalkat’s leadership was defined by his unwavering commitment to his soldiers. In his words, “It was an honor to command the Indian soldiers… They shall not be forgotten.”

