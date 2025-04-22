Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Obituary Of An Indian Army Legend – Lt Gen AS Kalkat

Lt Gen AS Kalkat, who commanded the Indian Peacekeeping Force during its tumultuous mission in Sri Lanka, left behind a legacy of unyielding courage and leadership. From navigating logistical hurdles to standing firm against political pressure, his unwavering resolve shaped India’s military history in the region.

Obituary Of An Indian Army Legend – Lt Gen AS Kalkat

Lt Gen Amarjeet Singh Kalkat, leader of India’s Peacekeeping Force in Sri Lanka, left a legacy of courage, leadership, and military resolve.


Lt Gen AS Kalkat, the former commander of the Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka, before passing away, left behind a legacy of courage and leadership.

He joined the legendary 8 Gorkha Rifles—known as ‘Shiny Eight’—and quickly distinguished himself in combat and intellect alike. He led troops through the brutal engagements of the 1965 war, suffering serious injuries that led to hospitalisation.

Lt Gen Kalkat took command of the IPKF during a critical phase (1987-1990), overseeing India’s first overseas military deployment post-Independence. Tasked with enforcing the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord, he led operations under challenging circumstances, including the capture of Jaffna—a mission executed with significant casualties but notable bravery, earning a Param Vir Chakra for one of his men.

Before his Sri Lanka assignment, he was in London on a fellowship but was called back midway to assume command. His tenure was marked by logistical hurdles—lack of proper maps (initially relying on a tourist pamphlet) and language barriers, as most troops did not speak Tamil. Despite political complexities and shifting objectives, Lt Gen Kalkat upheld his duty with resolve.

When India needed someone to bring order to the near-impossible mission of Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, it was Lt Gen Kalkat they turned to. He led India’s first and only tri-service operation with determination and clarity, earning the deep respect of peers and subordinates alike.

A defining moment came when Sri Lanka’s President Premadasa demanded the IPKF’s withdrawal. Gen Kalkat stood firm, ready to defend his forces, and leveraged India’s air power to deter escalation. His strategic withdrawal ensured no repeat of chaotic pullouts like the U.S. in Vietnam or the Soviets in Afghanistan.

Reflecting later, he noted the flawed Accord, emphasizing that political conflicts require political solutions—a lesson he believed India and the world learned the hard way.

Lt Gen Kalkat was known for his intellect as much as his leadership. He taught at premier military institutions, represented India at IDSA and IISS, and brought structure to an unwinnable mission in Sri Lanka. He led India’s only tri-service operation with steadiness and clarity.

At institutions like the Army War College in Mhow, DSSC Wellington, and Staff College in Australia, he not only excelled but also mentored future leaders. He was the first Brigadier posted to the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) and later selected for a fellowship at the prestigious International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London.

Lt Gen Kalkat’s leadership was defined by his unwavering commitment to his soldiers. In his words, “It was an honor to command the Indian soldiers… They shall not be forgotten.”

General AS Kalkat

