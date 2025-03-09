Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Obscene’ Fashion Show In J&K’s Gulmarg Sparks Religious Outrage, CM Seeks Action

‘Obscene’ Fashion Show In J&K’s Gulmarg Sparks Religious Outrage, CM Seeks Action

An "obscene" fashion show conducted in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, during the holy month of Ramadan has attracted intense condemnation from political leaders, religious leaders, and social activists.

‘Obscene’ Fashion Show In J&K’s Gulmarg Sparks Religious Outrage, CM Seeks Action

J&K CM Omar Abdullah


An “obscene” fashion show conducted in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, during the holy month of Ramadan has attracted intense condemnation from political leaders, religious leaders, and social activists.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The show, in which models in minimal attire walked in the snow, caused a furore, with many questioning its timing and relevance in the highly religious region.

Religious Leaders’ Outrage

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of Hurriyat and the supreme cleric of Kashmir, expressed his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter). Farooq labeled the event “outrageous” and denounced its timing during the holy month of Ramadan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He pointed out that Gulmarg, being a place with strong Sufi traditions and religious importance, must not be allowed to host such an event. “How was it allowed in the valley of its Sufi, saint culture and the highly religious mindset of its people?” he questioned. Farooq called for the accountability of those involved, saying that “obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be allowed.”

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat also deplored the event, describing it as an effort to belittle the area’s moral, religious, and cultural values. He asked who had given the event the go-ahead, citing the semi-nude models in a region where conservative traditions were well known.

“Who gave permission for this nude fashion show at Gulmarg during Ramzan?” he demanded, calling upon the Tourism Department and the CEO of Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) to explain their roles.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also condemned the show, saying they were shocked and offended by the sight of barely dressed models during the holy month. “It’s like a slap in the face to our religion to see barely dressed people strutting around in the snow,” the group said.

Political Leaders Weigh In

Sajad Lone, chairperson of the J&K People’s Conference, has referred to the fashion show as an “eminently avoidable” event while Ramadan was in progress. While Lone was identified as a man of liberal thinking, he too agreed that the timing of the event was grossly inappropriate.

Defending the film, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah showed he understood the anger of the public. “The pictures I’ve seen indicate utter insensitivity to local feelings, and that at this holy month,” he stated. The office of Abdullah confirmed local officials had been informed and a report would be filed within 24 hours for further action.

ALSO READ: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi’s BJP Remark, Calls Out RSS Influence

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir ramadan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video: Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles Bag, Calls Himself ‘Big Fan’ Of Her

Viral Video: Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles Bag, Calls Himself ‘Big Fan’ Of Her

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Lifts The Champions Trophy, Beats New Zealand By 4 wickets

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Lifts The Champions Trophy, Beats New Zealand...

Vivek Oberoi To Ammy Virk, Stars Turn Up To Dubai For India-New Zealand CT 2025 Final

Vivek Oberoi To Ammy Virk, Stars Turn Up To Dubai For India-New Zealand CT 2025...

Germany’s Friedrich Merz Open to Talks On Sharing UK and French Nuclear Weapons: Report

Germany’s Friedrich Merz Open to Talks On Sharing UK and French Nuclear Weapons: Report

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: RMC Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Six Districts, Govt May Declare School Holidays

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: RMC Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Six Districts, Govt May Declare School...

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 66.8 Crore, India Needs 116 Runs

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 66.8 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women