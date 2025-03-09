‘Obscene’ Fashion Show In J&K’s Gulmarg Sparks Religious Outrage, CM Seeks Action

An "obscene" fashion show conducted in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, during the holy month of Ramadan has attracted intense condemnation from political leaders, religious leaders, and social activists.

The show, in which models in minimal attire walked in the snow, caused a furore, with many questioning its timing and relevance in the highly religious region.

Religious Leaders’ Outrage

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of Hurriyat and the supreme cleric of Kashmir, expressed his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter). Farooq labeled the event “outrageous” and denounced its timing during the holy month of Ramadan.

He pointed out that Gulmarg, being a place with strong Sufi traditions and religious importance, must not be allowed to host such an event. “How was it allowed in the valley of its Sufi, saint culture and the highly religious mindset of its people?” he questioned. Farooq called for the accountability of those involved, saying that “obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be allowed.”

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat also deplored the event, describing it as an effort to belittle the area’s moral, religious, and cultural values. He asked who had given the event the go-ahead, citing the semi-nude models in a region where conservative traditions were well known.

“Who gave permission for this nude fashion show at Gulmarg during Ramzan?” he demanded, calling upon the Tourism Department and the CEO of Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) to explain their roles.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also condemned the show, saying they were shocked and offended by the sight of barely dressed models during the holy month. “It’s like a slap in the face to our religion to see barely dressed people strutting around in the snow,” the group said.

Political Leaders Weigh In

Sajad Lone, chairperson of the J&K People’s Conference, has referred to the fashion show as an “eminently avoidable” event while Ramadan was in progress. While Lone was identified as a man of liberal thinking, he too agreed that the timing of the event was grossly inappropriate.

Defending the film, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah showed he understood the anger of the public. “The pictures I’ve seen indicate utter insensitivity to local feelings, and that at this holy month,” he stated. The office of Abdullah confirmed local officials had been informed and a report would be filed within 24 hours for further action.

