Odisha Charts Bold Development Path at 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting

The 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog saw Odisha unveil an ambitious vision for rapid economic transformation, social empowerment, and infrastructure expansion aimed at making the state a key driver of India’s growth by 2047. Addressing the gathering, Odisha’s representative expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering a spirit of cooperative federalism and enabling states to share their development journeys under the broader goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Referring to the national tragedy of the April 22nd Pahalgam terror attack, the state’s leader praised the central government’s swift response through ‘Operation Sindoor’, highlighting national solidarity and decisive leadership.

Odisha’s Growth Momentum and Strategic Investments

The state boasted a robust 7.2% growth rate in 2024–25, surpassing the national average of 6.5%. This growth, aided by strategic collaboration with the Centre, was supported by infrastructure investments including Rs. 73,000 crore in railway projects and Rs. 4,600 crore in highway development. An additional Rs. 17,500 crore in upcoming projects further underscores the state’s developmental trajectory.

Vision 2036 & 2047: The Roadmap to a $1.5 Trillion Economy

Odisha’s Vision Documents for 2036 and 2047, set to launch on June 12, 2025, lay out a blueprint to transform the state into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. Developed through input from over 320,000 citizens and powered by AI analysis, the plan focuses on agriculture, urbanization, infrastructure, global connectivity, and skill development.

Empowering Citizens and Driving Inclusion

Key initiatives include the Subhadra Yojana, which has financially empowered over 1 crore women through direct benefit transfers amounting to over ₹10,000 crore. Odisha leads the country with more than 16 lakh “Lakhpati Didis.” Social equity is also promoted through education and healthcare enhancements, including the rollout of the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalayas and integration with Ayushman Bharat, covering more than 1 crore families.

Investment Magnet and Industrial Reformer

Through events like the Make in Odisha Conclave and Utkarsh Odisha, the state has attracted ₹16.73 lakh crore worth of investment proposals across 20 sectors, potentially creating nearly 13 lakh jobs. The government also announced reforms aligned with the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, aiming to simplify regulations and enhance ease of doing business.

Future-Ready Infrastructure and Skilling

Odisha plans to increase irrigation potential by 15 lakh hectares by 2029–30 and expand urbanization from 17% to 40% by 2036 and 60% by 2047. With a strong focus on skill development, the World Skill Centre is enabling global job placements for youth, while initiatives in DeepTech sectors like AI and robotics are laying the foundation for a future-ready economy.

Culture and Heritage in Tandem with Growth

Reaffirming the mantra of “Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi”, Odisha emphasized its commitment to cultural preservation alongside modernization. Plans include collaborations with the National School of Drama and greater promotion of iconic cultural festivals like the Bali Yatra and Dhanuyatra.

Positioning itself at a pivotal juncture in its development journey, Odisha has expressed strong intent to collaborate with the Centre and other states to accelerate national progress. Emphasizing that “this is the right time and the right opportunity” for the state, its leadership underscored Odisha’s readiness to take on a central role in shaping India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

