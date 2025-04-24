Odisha CM Attends Last Rites Of Pahalgam Attack Victim: Announces ₹20 Lakh Compensation, Govt Job

Expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved family, CM Majhi announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹20 lakh and a government job for one of Satpathy’s family members.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday attended the last rites of Prasant Satpathy, one of the victims of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. Satpathy, a native of Ishani village in Balasore district, was among those killed in the deadly ambush that shook the nation earlier this week.

Expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved family, CM Majhi announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹20 lakh and a government job for one of Satpathy’s family members. He also assured that the Odisha government will bear the educational expenses of Satpathy’s nine-year-old son, who survived the attack and bravely lit his father’s funeral pyre during the final rites.

Hundreds gathered at Ishani village under Remuna block to pay their respects. Among those present were several ministers, local leaders, relatives, and residents of the area. The mortal remains of Satpathy were flown to Bhubaneswar from Jammu and Kashmir in a special flight that arrived around 12:30 AM on Thursday.

“The government stands with the grieving family in this moment of profound loss,” said CM Majhi, while condemning the terror attack and calling for justice. He added that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, will take appropriate and strong action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, a group of eight tourists from Odisha’s Puri district, who were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, returned safely to Bhubaneswar on Thursday, state officials confirmed.

The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest in recent years, has sparked nationwide outrage. In his first public response, Prime Minister Modi delivered a powerful message from Bihar’s Madhubani, vowing to “identify, track, and punish” those responsible for the massacre.

As the nation mourns, the Odisha government’s swift response and support for the victim’s family have been widely appreciated across the state.

