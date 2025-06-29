Live Tv
Odisha CM Declares ₹25 Lakh Compensation For Rath Yatra Stampede Victims' Families

Odisha CM Declares ₹25 Lakh Compensation For Rath Yatra Stampede Victims’ Families

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced ₹25 lakh compensation for families of three devotees who died in a stampede during Puri's Rath Yatra. He ordered a probe, transferred top officials, suspended two officers, and apologised for the tragic mishap.

June 29, 2025 15:46:25 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

According to a press note by the Odisha CMO, the incident occurred during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate demise of three devotees. Expressing deep sorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased devotee.

Odisha CM orders Rath Yatra Stampede investigation

The Chief Minister has ordered a detailed administrative inquiry into the incident to be conducted under the supervision of the Development Commissioner. He also directed the transfer of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP). Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Collector, and Pinaki Mishra as the new SP.

Additionally, DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Shri Ajay Padhi have been suspended for negligence of duty, the press note said.

Odisha CM hails Rath Yatra

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha and assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. He emphasised that such incidents must not recur, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the festival in the future.

Earlier on Sunday, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi apologised and sought forgiveness from devotees, following a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, in which at least three people died and several were injured. He further directed the authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

Posting on social media platform X, Chief Minister Majhi said, “Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow.”

Odisha CM assures action on Rath Yatra Stampede

He added that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible.

“This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapse will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible,” Majhi’s X post read.The mishap occurred early this morning near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

During the annual Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. This year, the Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: odisha cmrath yatra stampede
