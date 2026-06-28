Odisha Horror: How Jilted Lover Set Woman’s House on Fire? Shocking Details Inside

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after a man allegedly set her house on fire in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. According to reports, the woman was seriously injured after being attacked for rejecting a marriage proposal. The accused has been arrested, and a further investigation is underway.

Why Did Odisha Man Try to Set Woman Ablaze?

According to the preliminary investigation, a man who was reportedly obsessed with the woman had sent her a marriage proposal. However, the woman rejected it. On Friday night, the accused allegedly poured petrol through a window before setting the room on fire. Police stated that the woman was inside her room when the accused tried to kill her. The alleged attack was witnessed by her aunt, who spotted the accused near the window moments before the fire broke out. The family identified the accused as Rajat Kiro. They alleged that Kiro had harassed her several times after she rejected his proposal.



Woman Hospitalized with 40% Burn Injuries

Upon hearing her screams when the fire broke out, family members and neighbors rushed to the spot. She was rescued and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. According to doctors, the woman sustained severe burn injuries of around 40% and is currently in critical condition. The police have collected forensic evidence from the scene, and a further investigation is underway to determine the exact motive behind the attack. The accused will be produced before the court.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

In a separate development last week, a Pune-based businessman, Ketan Agarwal, was allegedly killed by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. The crime took place during a trip to Lohagad Fort near Pune, where Siya and Chetan allegedly pushed Ketan into a 300-foot-deep valley, causing his death. The case has shocked the country as the couple was scheduled to get married this November in Udaipur. Both families had already booked a grand palace for the wedding celebrations. The police have arrested Siya Goyal and her boyfriend in connection with the murder.

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