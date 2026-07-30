Odisha Medical Exam Question Paper Shared On WhatsApp During Test Amid NEET Protests

Despite the recent passage of strict anti-paper leak legislation and dedicated task forces created to curb examination malpractice across the country, a fresh case of examination breach has emerged in Odisha. Images of a medical postgraduate question paper were reportedly circulated on social media platforms while the examination was actively underway, triggering an internal investigation by university authorities.

What is the Odisha Medical PG Paper Leak Incident?

During the All-Odisha Medical Postgraduate Examination for the MS/MD 2023–26 batch on July 27, 2026, photographs of the General Surgery Paper-II were allegedly shared across multiple student-run WhatsApp groups. In addition to images of the question paper, answers were reportedly generated and forwarded from specific phone numbers while candidates were still sitting inside the examination halls.

How Was the Breach Discovered?

The incident came to light after a candidate from a private medical college in Bhubaneswar flagged the issue to exam administrators after receiving photos of the question paper on his phone. The student informed officials that the photos originated from a WhatsApp group created by a postgraduate student at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Preliminary findings indicate the photographs were taken and transmitted around 9:58 AM just minutes after the question papers were handed out to candidates inside the exam hall.

Official Response: “Transmission from Hall, Not a Pre-Exam Leak”

Responding to the allegations, Dr. Harekrushna Dalai, Dean and Principal of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, stated that an internal inquiry is underway to inspect how electronic gadgets breached exam hall security. “It is not a traditional question paper leak. Had the paper leaked prior to the exam, it would be termed a leak. In this case, the image was captured and transmitted from inside the examination hall during the test,” Dr. Dalai explained. “Despite frisking and a strict prohibition on mobile phones, we are investigating what electronic devices were smuggled in.”

Security Measures for Remaining Paper

Following the incident, Prof. Dr. Manas Ranjan Sahoo, Vice-Chancellor of the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), convened a virtual emergency meeting with medical college principals across the state. Sahoo has instructed all participating medical institutions to drastically ramp up frisking, deploy electronic jammers where necessary, and strictly monitor examination halls.

The postgraduate theory examinations, which commenced on July 21, still have two remaining papers scheduled for August 1 and August 5, 2026. Sahoo confirmed these exams will proceed under heightened surveillance.

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